India's Cyber Defenders Prepare for High-Stakes Training in the Wild

New Delhi [India], August 6: India is rewriting the rulebook on cybersecurity leadership. On August 21, 2025, Hyderabad will host one of the country's most unconventional cybersecurity training initiatives--one that swaps screens and lecture halls for tents, survival drills, and real-time crisis simulations.

The National Cyber Security Scholar Programme (NCSSP) 2025, backed by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), is not just another training camp. It's a response to a growing threat landscape, a shift in mindset, and a national investment in the next generation of cyber defenders.

Run by the Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC), the NCSSP brings together a carefully selected cohort of leaders from diverse sectors: IAS and IPS officers, cybersecurity experts from major tech firms, officials from defence and intelligence agencies, academics from top institutions like IITs, and executives from banks, telecoms, and managed security service providers.

Cybersecurity in a New Light

What sets NCSSP apart is its radically different approach to training. The programme begins not in a conference room, but in a forest. Scholars will pitch their own tents, cook their own meals, and rely on analogue tools like HAM radios to communicate--mirroring the isolation and unpredictability of real-world cyber emergencies.

Participants will undergo hands-on exercises such as

-Hardware hacking and IoT simulations

-RF jamming and radio building

-Lock-picking and perimeter breach drills

-Red vs. Blue team war-gaming

-Crisis response scenarios and leadership tests

- Survival skills like fire-starting, food foraging, and water purification

This setting strips away comforts and distractions, putting leadership, decision-making, and technical capability to the test in a way that boardrooms and computer labs simply can't replicate.

A Strategic National Push

At the heart of this bold initiative is CERT-IN, India's national nodal agency for cyber incident response, operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Over the years, CERT-IN has earned a reputation for more than just cyber policing--it's known as a driver of collaboration and resilience across government and private sectors.

Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-IN, emphasized the urgency of developing adaptable, cross-functional talent. "We are not waiting for cyber threats to strike. We are creating a resilient nation by building a skilled and trusted ecosystem of professionals across all sectors," he said.

Dr. M.S. Vijayraghavan, a respected figure in cyber policy circles, also praised the program's ambition, calling it a reflection of CERT-IN's forward-looking mindset and its commitment to building India's cyber capacity through proactive, hands-on engagement.

Why Hyderabad?

The choice of Hyderabad as the launch site is no coincidence. The city has emerged as one of India's premier cyber innovation hubs, home to leading cybersecurity R & D centers, startups, and global firms. Its proximity to natural landscapes allows for immersive training without digital interference, while still enabling access to infrastructure for simulations and industry site visits.

Organizations like GMR and Tata Communications are partnering to bridge the gap between tactical field training and operational infrastructure exposure.

Training for the Real World

The bootcamp is only the beginning. After the four-day immersive experience, participants will continue through January 2026 with:

- Weekly digital learning modules

- Field visits to power plants, airports, and data centers

- Research assignments

- Policy simulations and legal framework workshops

Capstone projects will cover critical issues like:

- National infrastructure protection

- AI-powered threat modeling

- Cybercrime and terrorism links

- Cyber diplomacy and incident response

These projects aim to create not just technical solutions, but strategic frameworks to shape India's digital security posture in the coming decade.

Graduates of the programme will join the National Security Database (NSD)--India's leading credentialing platform for cybersecurity professionals involved in strategic and operational roles. Many are expected to become key advisors to state and central governments, or to lead cybersecurity operations in major public and private institutions.

Building Beyond the Firewall

As attacks on banks, defense networks, and urban infrastructure become more complex, India's cybersecurity strategy is shifting toward agility and readiness. NCSSP reflects that shift. It's not about teaching individuals to operate tools--it's about teaching them to lead during uncertainty, to stay calm under pressure, and to think strategically in chaos.

Rajshekhar Pullabhatla, founder of ISAC, summed it up:

"Off-grid training isn't about discomfort; it's about recalibration. It's about rewiring how our leaders think, react, and lead in environments of chaos."

By bridging technical depth with strategic foresight and physical resilience, NCSSP is more than just a bootcamp--it's a blueprint for how India prepares its cyber defenders in an era where every second counts.

As the countdown to August 21 begins, one thing is clear: India is not just reacting to cyber threats--it's preparing to outpace them.

For more details or to apply for the NCSSP 2025, visit the official program page:

https://isacfoundation.org/national-cyber-security-scholar/

