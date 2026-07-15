India's Gaming Story Gets a New Hero with KARNAGE

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: After nearly two decades of building EVM across India's memory, storage and technology-peripherals market, Hundia Infosolutions is making its most ambitious category move yet. The company has launched KARNAGE, a premium homegrown gaming brand created for aspirational gamers, creators, developers, designers and professionals who expect their technology to deliver more than basic functionality.

KARNAGE enters at a time when keyboards, mice and headsets are no longer viewed merely as computer accessories. For a new generation of users, they are tools that influence speed, comfort, productivity, gameplay and personal expression. The brand has debuted with gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, gaming cabinets and allied gaming components, combining a bold design identity with performance, durability and everyday usability. The portfolio will gradually expand into a broader ecosystem of products intended for gaming, content creation, design, programming and demanding everyday work environments.

KARNAGE aims to address these overlapping expectations through products that are performance-focused while remaining practical for regular use.

While KARNAGE will have its own distinct positioning, it will draw on the product experience, distribution reach and customer-service infrastructure built by Hundia Infosolutions through EVM. From the outset, customers will have access to free pickup-and-drop after-sales support and EVM's network of 500 service centres across India.

KARNAGE products are available through Amazon, the brand's official direct-to-consumer website and authorised retail stores, giving customers the convenience of online purchase along with the confidence of offline availability and nationwide service support.

Built for a Generation That Expects More from Its Setup

The idea behind KARNAGE emerged from a visible change in the way people use and experience technology. Gaming is no longer limited to occasional entertainment. For a growing number of users, it is a serious pursuit shaped by competition, community, streaming and self-expression. At the same time, developers, designers and content creators are spending longer hours at their systems and are becoming more particular about the tools they use every day.

KARNAGE has been positioned for consumers who are ready to move beyond entry-level products and want a more refined ownership experience. Its approach will focus on responsive performance, durable materials, ergonomic comfort and a design language that feels distinctive without compromising day-to-day usability.

"India has a large and ambitious generation of gamers, creators and professionals who take their setups seriously. They are informed, design-conscious and unwilling to compromise on performance," said Vishal Hundia, CEO, Hundia Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.

"With KARNAGE, we are building a premium Indian brand for every gamer. The intention is not to enter the market with limited categories. We want to create a complete performance ecosystem supported by strong product development, nationwide availability and after-sales service that customers can depend on," he added.

KARNAGE customers will have access to free pickup-and-drop after-sales service, reducing the inconvenience of transporting products for inspection or support. The brand will also be supported through EVM's existing network of 500 service centres across India.

The arena is ready. Unleash the KARNAGE.

About Hundia Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd

Founded in Mumbai in 2000 by Mr. Rameshji Hundia, Hundia Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd. has built a strong reputation as a value-added distributor and technology enterprise with deep experience in India's IT and memory industry. Its long-standing relationships with global technology brands, distributors, retailers and system integrators have enabled it to serve customers across multiple regions and product categories.

Hundia Infosolutions launched EVM in 2008 with the objective of building a dependable Indian technology brand. What began with computer memory later expanded into storage devices, solid-state drives, pen drives, microSD cards, mobile accessories and IT peripherals. Today, EVM is supported by an extensive distribution and after-sales network, including more than 500 service centres across India and free pickup-and-drop service assistance.

With the launch of KARNAGE, Hundia Infosolutions is extending its technology, distribution and service capabilities into the premium gaming and performance-peripherals segment. KARNAGE represents the company's next phase of growth, created for aspirational gamers, creators, developers, designers and professionals seeking performance-led products backed by dependable nationwide support.

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