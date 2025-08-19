India's Growth Moves Beyond Metros: Dun & Bradstreet's City Vitality Index Maps New Urban Powerhouses

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, has released the City Vitality Index - Q3 2025, revealing India's shifting economic contours through real-time, satellite-based urban intelligence. Leveraging Earth Observation (EO) data, the Index captures economic activity across 700+ Indian districts -- offering a ground-breaking, micro-level view of the country's evolving urban vitality. Class-Y Cities Drive Momentum; Bengaluru Reclaims Top Rank, Prayagraj Leads Among Emerging Cities.

"The Q3 CVI signals a decisive shift in India's growth trajectory," said Dr. Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet. "While metros remain strong, it's the Class-Y cities (Tier-2 & Tier-3) that are reshaping the development map. From infrastructure to tourism-led growth, we're seeing a clear decentralization of economic activity. Prayagraj's continued top ranking -- bolstered by the 2025 Kumbh Mela -- and the rise of cities like Chandel and Karimganj show how both legacy and frontier factors are driving momentum."

With India's GDP growing 7.4% in Q4 FY25, led by construction and consumption, the CVI reflects how this growth is manifesting across the urban spectrum -- highlighting both expected and overlooked drivers of economic dynamism.

Highlights of the City Vitality Index - Q3 2025:

* Bengaluru reclaimed the first position among metros, overtaking Ahmedabad, which dropped to second and Pune slipped to third. Chennai, Kolkata, and Delhi held steady, reflecting consistent urban performance.

* Prayagraj maintained its lead among emerging cities for a second consecutive quarter, supported by infrastructure upgrades and cultural tourism. Thane and Varanasi also remained in the top five, while Paschim Bardhamanand Haora made strong upward moves into the top 10 cities.

* Uttar Pradesh stood out with 19 cities in the top 100 -- more than any other state -- highlighting the state's focus on regional development, connectivity, and investment.

* Chandel (Manipur) recorded the highest jump in ranking, climbing 296 places in a single quarter. Other major risers include Tengnoupal (Manipur), Karimganj (Assam), and Sitamarhi (Bihar) -- indicating expanding economic footprints in the Northeast and East.

City Vitality Index - A Pulse on India's Urban Economy

"CVI combines satellite-based insights with economic fundamentals, enabling sharper analysis of growth pockets and resilience," Dr. Singh added. "It's correlation of over 83% with nominal GDP -- and nearly 99% in highly urbanized districts -- makes it a powerful, high-frequency indicator for policymakers, businesses, and investors alike." As India's growth engines diversify, the City Vitality Index continues to offer a high-resolution lens into the urban economy -- spotlighting both legacy metros and new disruptors that are quietly powering the nation's next wave of development.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions in domains of finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity. Dun & Bradstreet India is also proud to be Great Place to Work® Certified (2025-26), a recognition of its commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture.

India is also the home to Dun & Bradstreet Technology & Corporate Services LLP, which is the Global Capabilities Center (GCC) of Dun & Bradstreet supporting global technology delivery using cutting-edge technology. Located at Hyderabad, the GCC has a highly skilled workforce of over 500 employees, and focuses on enhanced productivity, economies of scale, consistent delivery processes and lower operating expenses.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information.

