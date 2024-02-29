India's Leading Marketplace for Study Abroad Guidance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 29: In an era where the world is becoming increasingly interconnected, students are more eager than ever to broaden their horizons and explore international educational opportunities. To navigate the intricate web of possibilities, an emerging trend has taken hold: the utilisation of study-abroad consultancies. These organisations are reshaping the educational landscape, providing students with the guidance, resources, and support to embark on life-changing academic journeys in foreign countries.

Who is Abroad Cube?

Abroad Cube is a leading marketplace for Study Abroad Counselling, Education Loans, and Pre-Departure and Post-Departure Services. With the help of the latest technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, their product is more Self-Serve and gives unbiased comparisons of multiple brands. They focus on making the process more frictionless, unbiased, and automated to ease the journey.

They have partnered with over 60 international companies, including Banks, to onboard all Study Abroad-related services at a single platform. Some reputable companies are ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank, Auxilo Finserv, HDFC Credila, Expatrio, Zolve, Flywire, EbixCash, etc. Recently, they have partnered with ETS TOEFL, ETS GRE, and Pearson PTE for Exam Booking and Exam Preparation services.

How is an Abroad Cube Unique?

We should understand that the Study Abroad Consultancy market is extensive, and many large-scale players are awaiting us. Our way of providing the services and transparency of the process makes us unique and stand out among all service providers. Most of the service providers guide till Visa approval only and leave the students in the dilemma of pre-departure planning. With Abroad Cube, we help the students until they settle in their destination country and ensure their safety as much as possible. When students arrive in a new country, we must register them with the Indian Embassy or Consulate to ensure their safety.

The Education Loan for Study Abroad market has been booming over the past few months, and Abroad Cube observed about a 600% increase in queries. Hence, they rapidly worked to increase the workforce dedicated to this niche.

What has Abroad Cube achieved so far?

Abroad Cube has crossed the Rs 100 Cr disbursement mark for Education Loans and counselled more than 1000 students with end-to-end support across India. However, they helped over 10,000 students with their requirements for International Money Transfers, GICs, Blocked Accounts, Insurance, Flight Tickets, Forex Cards, etc.

Is Abroad Cube Trusted and Certified?

Yes, Abroad Cube is a brand of McCarthy AI Private Limited, which is a registered company under the Company Act 2013 (U72200PB2021PTC053562) and a registered Study Abroad Consultancy with Punjab State Government (289/MA-2/MC-6). Hence, they are legally certified and trustable. Moreover, they have been awarded as an Innovative Startup by the DPIIT under the Startup India program. Their counsellors have completed accredited training provided by ICEF and the British Council for Ethical and Efficient Mentoring.

Discussion with Co-Founders

On asking the Co-Founder about the plans to open Offline Counselling Centers, they mentioned they have yet to make plans to go offline soon. But yes, they will explore other international markets such as Nigeria, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the Middle East in the Online Segment.

We saw different trends across India, such as students from Punjab & Gujarat are more inclined towards Canada, and USA lovers are based in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Germany also has a massive rise in applications due to Zero Tuition Fees in Public Universities, a High Visa success rate, and good Post-Graduate Work Opportunities.

Abroad Cube was invented with the dream of a portal where all Study Abroad services are available in a Single portal, and Students can access all of them with a single click from their place of comfort. With Abroad Cube, we work in the same direction as the One World One Study Abroad Portal. Our service approach is designed with the Student's safety and the stress-free journey of parents in mind. With our portal, a student can book either end-to-end counselling service for their Study Abroad needs or choose to avail of only one selected service. They have two ways to get a service: completing the procedure themselves or connecting with our Service Expert at Zero convenience fees.

With our Savings Meter, our students, on average, save Rs 1,64,264 and up to Rs 5 Lakhs depending on their destinations from hidden costs and unnecessary expenses.

Abroad Cube competes directly with Leverage Edu, Leap Scholar, AdmitKard, iSchoolConnect, and CollegePond.

