India's New Diamond Rule: Only a Natural Diamond Can Be Called a Diamond

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19: The Indian gem and jewellery industry has long faced challenges due to the use of multiple, inconsistent, and often confusing terms to describe diamonds and their alternatives--particularly across digital and e-commerce platforms. In the absence of a single, formal standard, consumers have often been left uncertain about what they are buying. The Bureau of Indian Standards introduces a clear terminology framework to protect consumers and bring transparency to every diamond purchase across India.

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) welcomes the adoption of IS 19469:2025 by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a modified adoption of ISO 18323:2015 - Jewellery: Consumer Confidence in the Diamond Industry. The new standard establishes a clear and enforceable framework for diamond terminology, drawing a firm distinction between natural diamonds and laboratory-grown diamonds. This move strengthens consumer protection and supports greater transparency across the Indian diamond jewellery market.

What the new standard means for consumers:

* Defining 'Diamond': The word 'diamond' used alone applies exclusively to natural diamonds. Sellers may use qualifiers like 'natural,' 'real,' 'genuine,' or 'precious'.

* Laboratory-Grown Disclosure: Man-made alternates must be explicitly disclosed at all times using only the full terms 'laboratory-grown diamond' or 'laboratory-created diamond'. Shortened abbreviations such as 'LGD,' 'lab-grown,' or 'lab-diamond' are no longer permitted in formal disclosure.

* Banned Misleading Language: The standard forbids using terms like 'nature's,' 'pure,' 'earth-friendly,' or 'cultured' for laboratory-grown products. Furthermore, using brand names alone without the approved 'laboratory-grown' qualifier is deemed insufficient disclosure.

Commenting on the development, Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council, said: "This standard brings long-awaited clarity for consumers. When someone buys a diamond, they deserve to know exactly what it is--clearly, honestly, and without confusion. Defining what can be called a diamond strengthens trust and protects the value of a truly natural diamond."

The initiative has received strong support from the jewellery trade across regions.

Tarun Kanwar, Director at Navrattan Jewellers, says, "Transparency and Trust is the foundation of the jewellery business, especially in a market like India. The new BIS standard strengthens that foundation by removing ambiguity in diamond terminology. We welcome this step and appreciate NDC's leadership in pushing for clearer disclosure and responsible communication."

Vaibhav Saraf, Director at Aisshpra Jewellery, says, "We welcome the decision that the word 'diamond' should be used exclusively for natural diamonds, as this brings much-needed clarity and fairness for consumers. Transparent terminology is essential to protect informed choice and preserve trust in fine jewellery. We appreciate the Natural Diamond Council for its consistent efforts in championing consumer education and responsible industry practices."

Gaurav Anand, Chairman at Anand Jewels, says, "This important BIS milestone brings greater accountability and transparency, putting consumers at the heart of the diamond ecosystem across India. We value NDC's unwavering contribution to this achievement. Well-defined standards will help retailers serve customers better, build trust, and secure a stronger future for natural diamonds."

Sunil Datwani, Director - Gehna Jewellers, says, "As retailers in West India, we believe transparency is a responsibility, not an option. The BIS guidelines provide clear direction for the industry, and we appreciate the role played by NDC and other industry bodies in strengthening consumer trust and upholding the integrity of natural diamonds."

The Natural Diamond Council remains committed to supporting the Bureau of Indian Standards and Indian authorities in the effective implementation of this framework. By removing ambiguity and misleading terminology, the industry takes a collective step toward protecting both the emotional and financial value of every diamond purchase.

About the Natural Diamond Council: The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) is a global not-for-profit organisation dedicated to strengthening consumer trust and supporting the ethical, transparent growth of the natural diamond industry. By working closely with industry stakeholders, NDC advances clarity, promotes best practices, and provides credible education to help consumers make informed choices. The NDC operates in the US, China, India, UAE, and Europe.

For more information about NDC, please visit - www.naturaldiamonds.com/in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864276/Natural_Diamonds.jpg

