India's renowned luxury furniture brand Durian, opened their doors in the city of Mohali

PNN

Mohali (Punjab) [India], December 19: Located in the heart of Mohali, Sector 82, this store is easily accessible to customers. An expansive area of 9456 Sq. Ft., This store houses a huge range of home and office furniture, offering a complete furnishing solution to the customers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Durian Furniture is a trusted name in the industry, known for their unwavering commitment to using top-notch materials, classic designs, versatile styles, and exceptional craftsmanship. This dedication to creating enduring furniture is evident in every piece. Durian Furniture proudly presents a diverse and exquisite range of items, including sofa sets, coffee tables, beds, and more, all meticulously crafted to meet and exceed the highest quality standards. From study table designs to ergonomic office chairs, the range offers a plethora of office as well as home office furniture.

Shopping at Durian Furniture is an exceptional experience. Knowledgeable staff members are on hand to provide expert guidance, helping customers find the perfect pieces to complement their living spaces. The brand also offers flexible payment options, including accessible EMIs, making quality furniture more affordable than ever. Hassle-free delivery and installation services further enhance the overall shopping journey. To underscore their commitment to quality, Durian Furniture confidently offers a 5-year warranty.

In celebration of their illustrious heritage, Durian Furniture is delighted to announce exclusive inaugural discounts on select home and office furniture. This allows customers to invest in high-quality, long-lasting furniture designed to remain stylish and relevant for years to come.

For those in search of premium luxury furniture in Mohali, Durian Furniture stands as the ultimate destination. The perfect blend of high-quality furniture and a delightful shopping experience elevates your purchase to another level of satisfaction.

Address: Plot no. 471, Sector 82, JLPL, Mohali, Punjab, India - 160055.

Contact: 828888 4050

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)