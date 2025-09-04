India's RTD Beverage Boom: Health, Convenience, and Quick Commerce Redefine Refreshment - Unveils Redseer Report

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4: India's beverage market, which amounted to ~USD 28 Bn in 2024, is undergoing a decisive shift. Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages, once seen as niche, are fast becoming a lifestyle essential, driven by consumers seeking health, convenience, and novelty. From cold coffees and iced teas to functional juices and dairy blends, RTDs are now redefining how brands connect with modern, urban India.

This change is reflected in the numbers. According to this Redseer report, the online RTD market recorded an astounding 52% year-on-year growth to cross USD 121 million during April-June 2024. Non-carbonated, health-forward beverages led the surge, with fruit-based RTDs and juice categories growing over 80%, while legacy carbonated colas struggled to keep pace. Quick commerce platforms are emerging as the critical growth enabler, now contributing more than 57% of online RTD sales by delivering instant refreshment at speed and convenience.

For brands, this is a pivotal moment where they need to -

- Redefine positioning: RTD is no longer about quenching thirst--it's about aligning with lifestyles. Every sip must stand for health, indulgence, or convenience.

- Go direct in real time: Quick commerce is not just a sales channel; it's a live testing ground. New flavours, micro-campaigns, and real-time feedback loops can help brands double down on what works.

- Differentiate through formats: With flavour as the baseline, brands that innovate via packaging, nutrition claims, or on-trend blends, like cold-pressed juices, protein shakes, or functional dairy drinks, will stand out.

"India's RTD market is evolving faster than anticipated, and brands that fail to pivot risk being left behind. The winners will be those that innovate with speed, leveraging quick commerce to test, learn, and scale, while aligning their beverages with consumers' health and lifestyle aspirations," said Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The RTD evolution isn't gradual; it's happening now and accelerating. For brands, this moment represents more than growth; it's the chance to define the future of refreshment in India and beyond.

