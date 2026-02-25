India's Wireless Lighting Pioneer Rosha plans to scale Globally with Made-in-India Innovation and Design Leadership

Rosha

New Delhi [India], February 25: Rosha, India's first wireless, portable and rechargeable lighting-focused brand, is expanding globally. Founded in 2019, by three school friends -- Gaurav, Kanwar and Shivam -- the company was born from a simple yet pressing challenge observed across the hospitality industry: high recurring expenditure on candles, safety concerns, and the inconvenience of wired lighting solutions. In a short span of six years, the company is helping redefine ambience creation across restaurants, hotels and modern homes in India and abroad.

A design-led lighting brand, Rosha is proud to be a "Make in India" brand which specialises in design innovation, material experimentation and faster customisation -- particularly important for luxury hospitality projects. These USB-powered, cordless lamps provides versatility, sustainability and ease of use and can be placed anywhere -- from bedside tables and study corners to bars, patios and dining tables -- without the need for wiring or structural changes. Positioned as a sustainable alternative to candles, heavy chandeliers and traditional corded lamps, Rosha's products consume less energy while delivering higher functional and aesthetic value.

Rosha's clientele includes leading hospitality groups such as Taj Hotels, The Oberoi Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Marriott International, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. It has also built a strong footprint within India's premium dining and nightlife ecosystem, partnering with restaurants and hospitality ventures owned or backed by prominent public figures. These include establishments associated with Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, and Yuvraj Singh, among others -- reinforcing Rosha's positioning in design-forward, high-visibility hospitality spaces.

The brand's acceptance has extended far beyond Indian borders. The brand is currently present across seven countries -- India, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Seychelles, Germany and England -- catering to a global hospitality audience that values aesthetics, durability and operational ease. Across these markets, Rosha products are now installed in more than 6,500 restaurants and hotels combined.

Beyond ready-made collections, Rosha works closely with top interior designers and architects across India, offering bespoke lighting solutions in materials such as stainless steel, brass, teak wood and marble. This design-engineering collaboration allows the brand to seamlessly integrate lighting into diverse architectural styles. The company has also collaborated with lifestyle and home decor brands such as Fabindia and Asian Paints, further strengthening its credibility in the premium design ecosystem.

Over the past six years, Rosha has remained a bootstrapped venture, profitably scaling its operations while building a strong presence across hospitality and consumer segments. Its revenue ahs grown 25 times in the last six years and the company has achieved a 60% increase in monthly run rate compared to last year.

The brand is now eyeing deeper expansion across the GCC region and the Singapore market, driven by strong demand from premium hospitality and lifestyle spaces. In parallel, Rosha plans to double down on its direct-to-consumer (D2C) business, with a focus on category expansion and wider consumer adoption.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Rosha. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)