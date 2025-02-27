Indian Entrepreneur & Flexibees CEO Shreya Prakash named among Aurora Tech Award 2025 Groundbreaking Finalists

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 27: Shreya Prakash, co-founder and CEO of FlexiBees, has been recognized as one of the top 10 female entrepreneurs and the finalist in the Aurora Tech Award 2025--a prestigious global prize celebrating women-led technology startups.The annual award spotlights the best female founders in emerging markets, celebrating visionary women entrepreneurs who are redefining the technology landscape.

FlexiBees addresses a critical global challenge: low female workforce participation, particularly in India and beyond. The platform connects experienced women professionals with businesses through flexible, project-based, and remote work models, creating a win-win solution for both talent and employers.

Since its inception, FlexiBees has empowered over 85,000 women professionals and provided talent solutions to 850+ businesses globally. With an ambitious vision, the company aims to impact 5 million women over the next five years through job opportunities and skilling initiatives, targeting a $200 million revenue milestone.

Beyond business, FlexiBees is making strides toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5 and 8--Gender Equality and Decent Work & Economic Growth--by fostering economic inclusion for women.

This year's shortlist features trailblazing founders from MENA, LATAM, Central Asia, and APAC, each leading startups offering solutions across industries ranging from artificial intelligence and fintech to health tech and beyond.

* Shreya Prakash, founder of FlexiBees (India) - flexible talent platform with vetting for women.

* Laura Velasquez Herrera, founder of Arkangel AI (Colombia) - AI SaaS that transforms medical data into AI algorithms without code.

* Manzo Nyifamu Ogechi, founder of Farmatrix (Nigeria) - an easier means to buy and supply farm products.

* Gulnaza Khalmanbetova, founder of Mama Space (Kyrgyzstan) - an AI-guided support system for moms and moms-to-be.

* Thais Sterenberg de Oliveira, founder of Elephan (Brazilia) - an AI-enabled B2B SaaS that helps to attract and manage leads and clients.

* Leonie Korn, founder of UpLeap (Switzerland) - an AI-driven platform to revolutionize medical training through short, hands-on simulations.

* Veronica Lee, founder Borderless ( Uzbekistan) - an all-in-one AI-powered college counseling platform for international students.

* Solape Akinpelu, founder of HerVest (Nigeria) - a fintech platform empowering women through inclusive financial services.

* Loretxu Garcia, founder of Nido Contech (Chile), nature-based solutions for the construction industry.

* Heiura Itae Tetaa, founder of E-Reo (French Polynesia) - a solution for digitizing indigenous languages.

Earlier, four Indian startups- Aica Health, Dzylo, MAMMA-MIYA and Tech4Good Community had made it to the longlist of the coveted Aurora Tech Award.

The Aurora Tech Award is an annual global prize dedicated to supporting and recognizing women founders of early-stage technology startups. Established in 2020 by inDrive, the award champions female entrepreneurs who drive innovation and create meaningful social impact through technology.

"Aurora isn't just a tech award--it's a launchpad for the next generation of unicorn founders in emerging markets. With funding, high-profile investor access, and a global network, we back the boldest women in tech who are building ventures that will redefine industries", said head of the Aurora Tech Awards, Isabella Ghassemi-Smith.

The finalists were selected based on the innovation, scalability, and social impact of their startups. A distinguished panel of industry experts and investors will evaluate their work before announcing the winner at the upcoming Aurora Tech Award Ceremony on April 11-13 in Cairo. The final pitch competition will be held at SHE CAN 2025 organized by Entreprenelle

Aurora Tech Award is a non-profit initiative of inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform. The Aurora Tech Award is an award for women tech startup founders whose projects have had a profound impact on global development. The objective is to support women in the field of advanced technologies, especially women entrepreneurs

inDrive operates in over 888 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision's community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 200 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance and courier delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M & A arm. For more information visit www.inDrive.com

