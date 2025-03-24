Indian Job Seekers Welcome Ai In Hiring, But Human Connection Remains Key, Says Capterra Study

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 24: A new Capterra study reveals key trends poised to significantly impact Small and Medium Business (SMB) recruiters, talent sourcers, HR professionals, and hiring managers in the coming year. The survey uncovers a complex relationship between Indian job seekers and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in recruitment.

AI Adoption in Hiring

While a strong majority (87%) of Indian job seekers express positive feelings about employers using AI for sourcing, evaluating, and ranking candidates, a striking 65% - the highest percentage among 12 surveyed countries - would likely decline a job offer if the application and interview process leaned too heavily on automation. This highlights a critical need for balance in AI implementation.

The study further identifies specific areas where job seekers demonstrate the greatest comfort with AI integration, including ensuring equal opportunities (47%), administering skills assessments (49%), and candidate ranking and evaluation (50%).

The Rise of AI-Enhanced Job Applications: A New Challenge

The rise of AI in recruitment isn't limited to employers. Job seekers are also leveraging AI tools, with 51% of respondents admitting to using them in their current job search. However, this trend presents a new challenge for recruiters. A significant 96% of Indian job seekers using AI in their job search have confessed to embellishing or exaggerating their skills on resumes, cover letters, applications, or skills tests.

Commenting on the survey, David Jani, analyst of the study, said: "AI appears to be an increasingly common and accepted feature of job searching both for applicants and hiring teams. However, the ways in which it is used and its prominence in the hiring process can cause friction if it delegates selection by skills or characteristics to too great an extent. It is important to adopt a more balanced approach in this regard, that takes advantage of AI developments but still places emphasis on the human element of staff selection and hiring."

Check out our catalogue for HR Management Software.

For further information, please visit capterra.in

About Capterra

Capterra is the #1 B2B marketplace for organisations to find the right software. Our platform connects buyers to over 2 million verified user reviews about products spanning 1,000 categories and offers actionable, objective insights and recommendations to help them find the best product for their specific business needs.

Press Contact

Palash Bhattacharjee, palash.bhattacharjee@gartner.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)