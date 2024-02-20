Indian Leadership Summit & Awards 2024: A Resounding Success in Pune

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: The Indian Leadership Summit & Awards 2024, hosted by The Business Fame, marked a triumphant culmination in Pune on February 10th, 2024. The event, held at the esteemed Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Pune, gathered luminaries, professionals, and industry stalwarts for a day of profound discussions, knowledge exchange, and commendation of exceptional accomplishments.

Themed "Empowering Visions, Inspiring Leaders: Shaping India's Future," the summit boasted a stellar lineup of speakers who delved into the intricacies of contemporary business landscapes. Notable keynote speaker Dr Vishal Gandhi, alongside esteemed panellists from various sectors, provided invaluable insights into leadership, innovation, and the trajectory of India's industries.

Ajay Bairagi, Director & Founder, and Harshal Gawale, Founder & Head of Events, played pivotal roles in orchestrating the Indian Leadership Summit & Awards 2024, ensuring meticulous execution and unwavering dedication.

The summit featured 3 Panels with a diverse array of speakers.

Panel 1: Shaping the Future: Trends and Insights for Tomorrow

Moderator: Nitin Athavle, General Manager, Rachana Lifestyle

Akhil Singhal, Managing Director, Technotreon Private Limited

Vinod Shete, Chief Financial Officer, Chandukaka Saraf & Sons

Vishvesh Kulkarni, Chairman, Yashaswi Group

Mangesh Shinde, CEO, WillStar Media

Panel 2: Women in Leadership: Breaking Barriers and Empowering Change

Moderator : Dr. Nitin Paliwal, General Manager, Bangur Cement

Medhavi Singh, Country Director, Enterprise, Criteo

Dr Kirti Dharwadkar, Director - HR and Economics, S. B. Patil Institute of Management, Pune

Manisha Mulay, Sr. VP Human Resources, Vanderlande Nehilite Technologies

Sonali Zol, Indian Ambassador at League of Arab States for Conference of Parties 28 simulation model, Delegate of India at COY18 UNFCCC, United Nations, IUCN Commision Member

Sangeeta Sharma, Founder, Sharma ji Ka Aata (Featured in Shark Tank India S2)

PANEL 3: Sales, Marketing and Branding: Building Connections in a Crowded World

Moderator: Prashant Atman, Head - Business Growth & Sales, VYGR Media

Abhishek Mago, CMO, Travelwings.com

Zahid Gawandi, Head - Marketing & Communication, SBI Securities

Nitin Agrawal, Regional Head at L & T-SuFin

Sunil Nat, Head - Ecommerce & Digital Strategy, Galderma India Pvt. Ltd.

Their insights and discussions enriched the event, offering actionable strategies for attendees.

The Indian Leadership Summit & Awards 2024 was graced by a Special Guests :

* Pradip Kopardekar, Director, Kirloskar Group & Companies, and

* Vandana Shah, Author, Lawyer, Social Entrepreneur

The event concluded with a sense of achievement and optimism, with attendees invigorated by the insightful discussions and inspired by the exemplary leadership showcased throughout the day.

Below are esteemed award winners at Indian Leadership Awards 2024:

* Supply Chain Excellence Award - Nitin Athavle, General Manager, Rachana Lifestyle

* Pharma CEO of the Year - Raghavendra Sadashiva, Managing Director - South Asia, Galderma India Pvt. Ltd.

* Women in Finance sector - Amisha Vora, Chairperson and MD, PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher Group)

* CEO of the Year (Automobiles) - Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder, CarTrade Tech Limited

* Technology and Innovation Leader of the Year - Aishwarya Rai, Product Manager, Sofy.AI

* Quality Leadership Award - Datta Mutkule, Executive Director, redi India quality services Pvt Ltd

* Cloud Innovator of the Year - Joyanta Banerjee

* Best Dental Implant of the Year - HaiDent Dental Clinic

* Pharma Leader of the Year - Sunil Nat, Head of E-Commerce & Digital Strategy (Consumer, Prescription & Aesthetics), Galderma India Pvt. Ltd.

* CFO of the year (Automobiles) - Aneesha Menon Bhandary, Group CFO, CarTrade Tech Limited

* Best Women Excellence In Physiotherapy - Dr. Richa Purohit. Physiotherapist, FitWell Physiotherapy

* Architect of the Year - Raghavendra U Hegde, Director, Urban Frame Pvt. Ltd.

* Cloud Innovator of the Year (IT) - Pratik Jain, Lead Business Analyst, ACS Global Tech Solutions (an Innova Solutions Co.)

The Best Emerging Angel Network in the Impact Sector- Indian Healthcare Angels

* IT Professional of the Year - Mahesh Kambala, Senior Lead Engineer, Elevance Health Inc (USA)

* Digital Marketing Excellence Award - Akshay Bhatla, Digital Growth and Marketing Leader

* Transformational Leadership Award - Sahana Athreya, Data Scientist, Millennium

* Digital Solutions in Irrigation - L & T Construction

* Integrated Marketing Campaign of the Year - Cetaphil Baby - Galderma India Pvt. Ltd.

* Financial and Investment Leadership Awards - Manju Mastakar, Managing Director, Armstrong Capital & Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

* CEO of the Year (BFSI) - P. E. Mathai, CEO, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd.

* Young Achiever Award (Automobiles) - Varun Sanghi, Head -M & A, CarTrade Tech Limited

* Young IT Leader of the Year - Lakshmanarao Koppada, Technical Architect Manager, PwC

* Cloud Innovator of the Year (IT - Services (Banking & Finance - Artificial Intelligence and Analytics)) - Sivakumar Ponnusamy, Manager-Projects/Senior Data Engineer, Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S Corp.

* Innovative Tech Leader of the Year - Ravikumar Vallepu, Sr. Software Engineer, Cardinal Health Inc

* Young IT Leader of the Year - Bharath Srinivasaiah, Engineer Lead Sr, Elevance Health Inc

* Evolving Technology Award - EDRC-DIGITAL, IIISBG, WET IC - L & T Construction

* Fintech of the Year - CCAvenue (Infibeam Avenues Limited)

* Affordable Housing Project of the Year - Down to Earth series - Asset Homes Private Limited

* Architectural Firm of the Year - Urban Frame Pvt. Ltd.

* Emerging Brand of the Year - Feather Touch Business Solutions

* The Most Trusted Detective Agency of the Year - Spartan Detective Agency

* Digital Innovation of the Year - EDRC-DIGITAL, IIISBG, WET IC - L & T Construction

* OTC Brand of the Year - Cetaphil - Galderma India Pvt. Ltd.

* Quality Brand of the Year - Blaupunkt India

* Residential Project of the Year - Asset Senate - Asset Homes Private Limited

* Digital Agency of the Year - MARKIVIS

* Best Use of IT for E-Commerce - L & T SUFIN

* Fastest Growing Engineering & Project Management Solution Providers - ARISTI Projects and Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

* Outstanding Contribution to Quality Management - Redi India Quality Services Pvt. Ltd. ( A division of redi International GmbH)

* Best Industrial Machinery Manufacturers - Sunshine Technomech

About The Business Fame:

"The Business Fame" is a premier global media organization and magazine catering to C-Level executives, top management, millennials, and business decision-makers. It provides a platform for sharing success stories, addressing challenges, showcasing company profiles, and highlighting services offered by leading CEOs while supporting emerging professionals in their career endeavours.

For upcoming events & media inquiries, please contact:

The Business Fame

Email: events@thebusinessfame.com/Phone: +91-8421361724

https://thebusinessfame.in/

https://thebusinessfame.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)