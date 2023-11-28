Indian Media Works Mr & Miss Tamizhagam 2023 Grand Finale winners are Karthikeyan Raja and Supreya held at BIG DADDY CRUISE, Goa

Sponsored Content

Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
PNN

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 28: It was glitz and glamour at the mega finale of the Indian Media Works MR & MISS TAMIZHAGAM 2023 onboard the Big Daddy Cruise, Goa. Stars descended on the riverside venue to join the participants from across the state as judges decided to select the best-emerging talents.

Star-Studded Attendance: Actress Janani, Actress Ramya Subramanian, Actress Ashna Zaveri, Actress Sanchita Shetty, Actor Vishwanath Uthappa and Big Bull Aravind crowned the winners of Mr & Miss Tamizhagam 2023.

The lucky winners who won over the audience with their talent & the Grand Finale Winners of Mr & Miss Tamizhagam 2023.

Mr. Tamizhagam 2023: Karthikeyan Raja

Mr. Tamizhagam 1st Runner: Vijesh

Mr. Tamizhagam 2nd Runner: Balakumar

Miss Tamizhagam 2023: Supreya

Miss. Tamizhagam 1st Runner: Surineddy Anusha

Miss. Tamizhagam 2nd Runner: Mahanya

Helping Hand: The event raised funds towards supporting the medical and educational expenses of special children with autism and mental retardation at Newbridge Centre for Special Needs, Pollachi.

Speaking about the event, organizer Indian Media Works John Amalan said, "Our mission is to scout fresh faces across the state and present them to the country. This platform offers them the gateway to an exciting new career in fashion. We hope to unearth the next big stars in this great country of ours." The first and second star studded editions of Mr & Miss Tamizhagam were held at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai. This year the third edition of this grand pageant was presented by Indian Media Works as the biggest hit of 2023 at the most luxurious cruise Goa.

However, along with the glamour is a serious mission to serve and reach out to the needy. Every year, Indian Media Works conducts several events in order to appreciate the positive change-makers in our society as well as make monetary contributions towards social causes. Therefore, this extraordinary occasion not only aims at recognizing the stars of tomorrow but has a noble objective to give back to society. A cheque donation of Rs 1,00,000 was handed over to Unnikrishnan, owner of Newbridge Centre for Special Needs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

