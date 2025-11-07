Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Neptunus Partner to Develop India's First CBM-based Marine Engine Monitoring Technology under 'Make in India'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: In a landmark step for India's maritime ecosystem, and a stride toward Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) at Maritime India Week 2025, an event witnessed by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. The MoU cements a strategic collaboration to mainstream data-driven maintenance and digital diagnostics across India's shipping industry, ushering in a new era of maritime innovation built on Indian R & D & Indian manufacturing.

- In a historic first and as part of the collaboration, the IRS awarded Type Approval Certification to Neptunus for VIB 360, the Engine Condition Monitoring System, and Torque Sense SHAPOLI

- Formalised at Maritime India Week 2025, this recognition marks a major step for India in developing and certifying its own engine condition-monitoring system for marine diesel engines -- giving Indian ship owners an early advantage in adopting data-driven and cost-efficient maintenance practices

- This Mumbai-built technology is set to change how the world's ships are maintained - eliminating downtime, enhancing reliability, and reducing maintenance costs by up to 30%.

This milestone marks the world's first instance of a classification society approving a fully indigenous engine health monitoring solution, positioning India at the forefront of data-driven, sustainable, and cost-efficient maritime operations.

As part of the collaboration, the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has awarded Type Approval Certification to Neptunus for its VIB 360 - Engine Condition Monitoring System and Torque Sense SHAPOLI, marking the world's first instance of indigenously developed, IRS-certified condition-monitoring technologies for marine diesel engines and propulsion systems.

The certification demonstrates India's capability to deliver globally compliant, export-ready maritime solutions built entirely at home. Traditionally, ship maintenance followed fixed OEM intervals, conservative and costly. With VIB 360, fleets shift to Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM), thereby eliminating unplanned downtime, enhancing reliability, reducing maintenance costs by up to 30% (based on previous experience), optimizing fuel efficiency, and thus reducing emissions. This shift from time-based to data-driven maintenance represents a foundational step in India's Digital Maritime Vision; enhancing operational reliability, reducing downtime, and cutting carbon emissions through precision diagnostics.

Under the MoU, IRS and Neptunus will jointly develop frameworks and standards for Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM) to help the maritime industry transition from traditional, time-based maintenance to real-time, data-led maintenance practices. The collaboration aims to enhance operational reliability, reduce maintenance costs, and contribute to India's Green Shipping and Digital Maritime Vision.

"This MoU with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) reinforces our belief that Indian engineering can shape the global maritime future," said Mr. Uday Purohit, MD & CEO, Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt. Ltd. "We thank IRS for its vision and trust in Indian innovation. This Type Approval is more than a certification; it validates India's capability to design and deliver data-led maritime technologies that meet global standards. Together, we are paving the way for Indian-built systems to enhance safety, efficiency, and operational reliability across the world's shipping fleets."

Speaking on the MoU, Mr. Akshay Purohit, Director & COO, said, "This MoU is a step toward making condition-based maintenance a mainstream reality in India's maritime sector. By combining local innovation with data-driven insights, we are creating a framework that can reduce downtime, improve fuel efficiency, and extend asset life. Together with IRS, we aim to redefine how the shipping industry manages its engines; with systems built and certified in India."

By combining the IRS's regulatory and certification expertise with Neptunus' technological innovation, this collaboration lays the foundation for a global shift in how the world's ships are maintained, from preventive schedules to data-driven condition-based maintenance. It also reflects India's growing capability to build technologies locally that are ready for global deployment.

Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Navi Mumbai, is one of India's leading providers of engine services, reliability engineering, condition-based maintenance, and asset optimization solutions for marine, oil & gas, and defense sectors. Recognized as India's Top Innovative MSME (Medium category) by ET Award 2023, Neptunus combines indigenous R & D with over 28 years of field expertise across 30+ countries, including Africa, South America, the Middle East & South East Asia.

Website: www.neptunus-power.com.

