Indonesian Safari Park: An African-Style Safari in Asia - The Ultimate Adventure for Indian Travelers

New Delhi / Dwarka [India], February 20: As Indonesia targets 14.3 million foreign tourists in 2025, the Ministry of Tourism is promoting Taman Safari Indonesia, an African-style safari experience in Asia. Data from the Central Bureau of Statistics in 2024 shows that the number of Indian tourists visiting Indonesia reached 710,688, an increase of approximately 17.2% compared to 2023. At SATTE 2025, India's largest tourism trade fair, Indonesia showcases Taman Safari's family-friendly and adventure-packed attractions for Indian travelers.

Unlike traditional zoos, Taman Safari Indonesia offers an immersive, open-habitat safari adventure. Strategically located near major airports, its parks Taman Safari Bogor, Prigen, Bali, Solo Safari, & Jakarta Aquarium Safari, provide visitors with close encounters with orangutans, Sumatran tigers, and other native and exotic species.

Explore a 24-hour safari adventure, at Taman Safari Bogor from a drive-thru safari with lions, giraffes, and elephants to interactive experiences like swimming with dolphins and feeding penguins. Night Safari lets visitors see nocturnal wildlife, followed by free rides and live performances. Stay at Safari Resort, a family-friendly retreat with heritage-inspired architecture surrounded by nature.

At Taman Safari Prigen in East Java, visit the Australiana Zone, home to kangaroos, wombats, emus, and soon, koalas. Enchanting Forest offers stunning views of Mount Arjuna, while thrill-seekers can enjoy an ATV off-road adventure. Stay at Baobab Resort, where guests experience an African-inspired savanna retreat. In Central Java, Solo Safari offers kid-friendly attractions like the Dino Ride, Savannah Zipline, and Go-Kart, plus a unique dining experience overlooking the lion exhibition at Makunde Bistro.

See Komodo dragons, orangutans, and the Bali Starling bird through Jungle Hopper tours, predator feedings, & 4x4 Jeep Safaris at Taman Safari Bali. Marine Safari Bali offers a romantic dining experience with the Varuna Show, while the Bali Agung Show blends Balinese culture with world-class performances featuring exotic animals. For an urban safari experience, Jakarta Aquarium Safari offers mermaid shows, Aquatrekking, and Underwater Fantasy Dining.

Taman Safari Indonesia caters to diverse dietary preferences, offering vegetarian options across all parks. Visitors can enjoy various plant-based dishes, ensuring a delicious and healthy dining experience while exploring the safari.

"We hope Indian tourists will enjoy a unique and unforgettable safari experience in Indonesia with Taman Safari, and we look forward to welcoming them with warm hospitality," said Alexander Zurkanain, SVP of Marketing, Taman Safari Indonesia.

Start your adventure today at https://tamansafari.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623172/WhatsApp_Image_2025_02_19_at_14_37_57_bff43e1d.jpg

