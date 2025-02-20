inDrive Delivery witnesses a 1.5 times increase in orders compared to the previous year on Valentine's Day

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 20: Valentine's Day has slowly evolved into a significant event in India. It lets people cherish and spread love in their unique way while also reminding them how beautifully complex it is. But behind the scenes, a complex chain is ensuring that love gets delivered on time. inDrive Delivery witnessed substantial growth during Valentine's week this year as the deliveries surged 1.5 times compared to the previous year.

Pavit Nanda Anand, APAC Communications Lead, inDrive, said, "We experienced a surge in business on Valentine's Day due to the increased demand for our ride-hailing and delivery services. Interestingly, the demand for last minute deliveries on Valentine's Day was at its peak in Chandigarh. The demand for ride-hailing services increased significantly on Valentine's Day as people used our platform to get around town and celebrate with loved ones. Our delivery service also experienced a high demand for gifts, hampers, and flower deliveries. We ensured that gifts were delivered on time.

"Valentine's Day was a busy time for our logistics business as they play a crucial role in redefining celebrations and making the day memorable for people.

"The surge in deliveries during Valentine's Day is a testament to the quick and reliable delivery services offered by inDrive Delivery. For instance, we ensured packages were picked up within 7 minutes and delivered safely to recipients."

Whether a gift shop is handling an increased number of orders or a customer is looking for a last-minute delivery, inDrive ensures packages arrive on time. On average, users can find a delivery within 1-2 minutes, and pick-up typically happens within around 7 minutes. This makes it easy to send flowers, hampers, or other heartfelt gifts, even during the busiest times--because when love is in the air, inDrive makes sure it arrives on time.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 280 million times, and has been the second most downloaded mobility app for the third consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation and delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M & A arm.

inDrive operates in 888 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision's community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com

