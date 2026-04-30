Inside the VBA Model Powering a U.S.-Mexico EV Charging Rollout

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: Every clean energy project that reaches financial close--whether a solar portfolio in Puerto Rico, a battery storage deployment in Massachusetts, or an EV charging rollout in central Mexico--ultimately converges in a financial model. Behind every announcement, tariff, or ribbon-cutting lies a set of assumptions, algorithms and risk calibrations that determine whether a project is viable.

In 2025, many of those decisions within Redaptive, the Denver-based Energy-as-a-Service firm backed by Honeywell, CBRE and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, were driven by financial modelling architecture developed by Kshitiz Raj.

An Energy Finance Specialist with an M.S. from Duke University Fuqua School of Business, Raj structured transactions totalling nearly $70 million in 2025 alone. These ranged from a $32.7 million equipment financing deal and long-term solar PPAs in California to battery storage systems in Massachusetts, distributed solar portfolios in Puerto Rico, and multi-site deployments across the UK education sector.

Yet the real innovation did not lie in the deals themselves--it lay in how they were made possible.

From Fragile Spreadsheets to Scalable Systems

Renewable energy finance has long depended on spreadsheet-based models--typically built in Excel, iteratively copied, modified and repurposed across transactions. While functional in early stages, such models tend to fragment over time, creating multiple versions with embedded inconsistencies and opaque logic.

Redaptive's internal pricing engine had reached precisely this point. Five separate macros--each performing near-identical optimisation tasks across variables such as EPC costs, PPA pricing, escalation curves and operating expenses--had become difficult to maintain and prone to silent errors.

Raj's intervention was architectural rather than incremental. He consolidated these disparate macros into a unified solver capable of dynamically handling multiple variables through parameterised inputs. Circular reference resolution was re-engineered, convergence logic strengthened, and robust error-handling mechanisms introduced--transforming a brittle spreadsheet into a scalable financial engine.

The result was not just efficiency, but reliability. The rebuilt model supported a significant portion of Redaptive's 2025 portfolio--spanning solar, storage, EV infrastructure and multi-asset deployments across North America, Europe and emerging markets.

Why Battery Innovation Changes Financial Engineering

This transformation comes at a time when battery technologies themselves are evolving rapidly.

The global solid-state battery market, valued at $1.67 billion in 2025, is projected to grow exponentially, with Toyota targeting higher energy density and sub-10-minute charging capabilities. In parallel, sodium-ion technologies are gaining traction, with CATL scaling production and BYD investing in large-scale manufacturing capacity.

These shifts are not merely technological--they are financial. Lower capital costs, longer cycle lives and evolving warranty structures directly affect project cashflows, risk allocation and debt structuring. Financial models must therefore evolve in tandem with hardware innovation, translating electrochemical progress into bankable economics.

EV Charging as an Asset Class

The same modelling flexibility proved critical in Redaptive's partnership with Invisible Urban Charging, where EV infrastructure is deployed under a charging-as-a-service framework.

Unlike traditional assets, EV charging combines elements of infrastructure, mobility and energy systems. Revenue depends on utilisation rates, fleet behaviour and tariff structures rather than fixed generation outputs. Integrating these variables into a single financial model requires a modular yet unified approach--precisely what Raj's redesign enabled.

This capability became central to a $500 million EV infrastructure commitment in Mexico's Bajio region, reported by Bloomberg. The project integrates fleet charging, grid infrastructure and long-term service contracts--requiring simultaneous pricing of demand certainty, capital costs and operational risk.

Projected EV Charging Infrastructure Market Size (2030)

(USD Billions)

* United States : $35B

* India : $12B

* Mexico : $3B

Source: Industry estimates based on IEA Global EV Outlook, Expert Market Research, BloombergNEF

Implications for Emerging Markets

The modelling framework has begun attracting attention beyond North America.

At IIT Roorkee, Professor Pradeep Bhargava notes that such consolidated financial engines could significantly reduce project development time in India, where EV adoption is often constrained more by infrastructure gaps than by demand.

Similarly, infrastructure firms like S P Singla Constructions see potential in bundling charging, storage and ancillary systems into unified financing structures--particularly along high-growth transport corridors.

While companies such as Tata Power and ChargeZone are expanding charging networks, the next phase may depend less on deployment capability and more on financial structuring efficiency.

What Actually Scales

Clean energy technologies are often discussed in terms of hardware--solar panels, batteries, chargers. Yet hardware does not scale in isolation. It depends on regulatory alignment, supply chains and, critically, financial viability.

What travels most efficiently across geographies is not equipment, but logic.

A well-designed financial model can price a solar PPA in California, a battery contract in Massachusetts, an EV fleet network in Mexico or a hybrid infrastructure project in India with the same underlying framework. It abstracts complexity into structured inputs and outputs--making scalability possible.

This is the often-overlooked layer of the energy transition. Engineers design systems. Policymakers shape markets. But financial models determine what actually gets built.

In that sense, the most consequential infrastructure of the clean energy transition may not be visible on the ground at all. It may reside instead in the code and logic that quietly decide which projects move from concept to reality--and which do not.

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