Inspiring YouTube Ad promoting significance of sports in the holistic development of students by The Green School International

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 19: The Green School International, situated in the vibrant city of Guwahati, Assam, proudly presents its latest initiative aimed at highlighting the pivotal role of sports in shaping young minds. The school's new YouTube advertisement, featuring popular Assamese celebrity Ravi Sharma, underscores the significance of sports in the holistic development of students.

Crafted by Creative Director Rupak Dutta of leading advertising and marketing agency Trident Brandcom, the advertisement portrays the transformative power of sports in nurturing essential life skills and character traits among youth.

Guwahati, nestled in the heart of India's North East, is renowned for producing exceptional sports personalities who have made their mark on the national and international stage. Embracing this legacy, The Green School International, promoted by Sanjay Jha and Jagajeet Sinha, has embarked on a commendable journey to integrate sports into its educational framework.

"I have always promoted healthy lifestyle throughout my career "said Ravi Sarma, noted celebrity of Assamese Film Industry."I am happy to be a part of this project, where an education institute is portraying sports as an integral part of education system, which will bring holistic growth for the younger generation"

"At The Green School International, we recognize the profound impact sports can have on the overall growth and development of our students," said Sanjay Jha, co-promoter of the school. Through this video, Sanjay Jha advocates for integrating sports into the school curriculum, emphasizing that it's not just extracurricular--it's essential for building health and well-being at a young age."

The advertisement, conceptualized with meticulous attention to detail by Trident Brandcom, captures the essence of the school's vision to empower students with a well-rounded education that goes beyond traditional classroom learning.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with The Green School International in bringing this impactful message to life," stated by Rudrajeet Laskar from Trident Brandcom. "By showcasing the stories of resilience, teamwork, discipline and determination inherent in sports, we hope to ignite a passion for athletics among students and parents alike." Watch the inspiring ad https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QQR_zokYYAU

With its picturesque surroundings and state-of-the-art facilities, The Green School International is poised to become a beacon of excellence in education and sports in the North East region of India.

for more information about The Green School International and its commitment to holistic education, please visit www.greenschoolguwahati.com

The Green School International is a leading educational institution located in Guwahati, Assam. Committed to providing a holistic learning experience, the school strives to nurture well-rounded individuals equipped with the skills and values needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Trident Brandcom is a premier creative and marketing agency known for its innovative campaigns and strategic brand solutions. With a team of seasoned professionals, Trident Brandcom specializes in delivering impactful messages that resonate with audiences across various platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)