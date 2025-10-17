Instamart and Mindpop Media Capture the Spirit of Festive Chaos with "The Honest Party"

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: This festive season, Mindpop Media, in collaboration with Instamart, serves up a generous. dose of laughter and relatability through "The Honest Party" a campaign that captures the unfiltered chaos behind every house party. Featuring comedy powerhouses Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, and Aishwarya Mohanraj, the film celebrates the imperfect, hilarious, and refreshingly real side of Indian festivities.

In a season where most brands lean into emotion and nostalgia, The Honest Party takes the opposite route swapping sentimentality for self-aware humour. The film opens on a scene we all know too well: the home that's been "cleaned for the first time," friends arriving fashionably late, awkward plus-ones, and the occasional flirting fail that becomes instant roast material. As banter turns into chaos, it's Tanmay who brings the party back on track not with advice, but with good snacks.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vipul Talwar, Founder of Mindpop Media, said:

"Our partnership with Instamart is built on creative trust and a shared vision. Together, we've shaped Noice into more than just a product range it's a personality that connects through honest, creator-led storytelling. With talents like Tanmay, Rohan, and Aishwarya, we wanted to show how humour and relatability can drive brand love in ways traditional advertising can't. The film reflects Mindpop's growing strength in crafting culturally sharp, entertainment-first brand stories that make conversations engaging, watchable, and deeply human."

As The Honest Party unfolds across digital platforms, it reminds viewers that the best celebrations aren't about perfection they're about personality. A little messy, a lot funny, and always better with snacks that taste like home.

The project was led by Sagar Sood - Co Founder and Partner Mindpop Media, who collaborated closely with Team OML to bring onboard some of India's most-loved comedy talents, ensuring the campaign's tone stayed authentic to creator-led entertainment.

Additionally, Tina Mirchandani, Head of Brand Partnerships at Mindpop Media, played a key role in forging and strengthening the relationship with the Noice (Instamart) influencer team helping align creative strategy with brand objectives and long-term partnership goals.

About Mindpop Media:

Mindpop Media is a creative and influencer marketing agency based in Mumbai with presence in Bangalore and Gurgaon, specialising in content-led storytelling, creator-driven campaigns, and branded entertainment.

About Noice:

Noice is a premium food brand available on Instamart, dedicated to reviving homestyle recipes through authentic

flavours and clean ingredients.

