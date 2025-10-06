Institute of Design, JKLU Wins International Don Norman Design Award 2025 for Impactful Design Education

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 6: The Institute of Design at JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) has won the international Don Norman Design Award (DNDA) 2025 "for transforming learning and cultivating the next generation of humanity-centred designers" through its Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and Master of Design (M.Des) programmes.

JKLU's Institute of Design is the only design institute from India to be selected for this award this year, along with institutions from the USA, Mexico, Hungary, Israel, UK, New Zealand and Brazil.

DNDA recognises education programmes that have demonstrated "excellence in humanity-centred design education" and play a "pivotal role in cultivating a new generation of leaders poised to positively impact the world".

"Education is the foundation of lasting change. These awardees were selected by our global panel of advisors and judges for exemplifying what it means to design not just for today, but to prepare learners, communities, and future leaders to reimagine tomorrow. Their graduates are doing impactful, innovative, sustainable Humanity-Centered Design (HCD+) work across the globe," DNDA said in its statement announcing the winners.

The Systems Design programme at Institute of Design, JKLU stood out in this international competition for its innovative pedagogical approach and balance towards systems thinking and community linkages.

DNDA said that the programme was "noted for exemplary faculty guidance, partnership projects and community immersion providing students relevant environments for design integration opportunities."

"The award jury applauded the programme in preparing students for the real world through an empathic, participatory and co-creative lens germane to humanity-centered design principles," it added.

Don Norman Design Award was established by Professor Don Norman, a luminary in the world of design with a distinguished career as an author, teacher, founder, advisor, and executive at renowned companies such as Apple and HP.

Sharing his remarks on winning the prestigious award, Professor Vijaysekhar Chellaboina Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, said, "The Don Norman Design Award 2025 is a recognition of the importance of the innovative pedagogical approach that the Institute of Design has integrated in its B.Des and M.Des programmes for preparing the next-generation of design leaders who can work collaboratively with communities to find solutions to systemic issues."

"This is a moment of reckoning. This award validates our systems thinking approach and pedagogy. That we are preparing our students for the real world and keeping them ahead of the curve prove that we are truly future-ready," said Professor A Balasubramaniam, Director of the Institute of Design at JKLU.

The DNDA 2025 Laureates will be honoured at a ceremony during the DNDA Summit scheduled to be held from November 19-21, 2025 at the Singapore Polytechnic Convention Centre.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)