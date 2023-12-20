Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Announces Licensing Agreement with mAbxience for Etanercept Biosimilar Targeting Autoimmune Diseases

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 20: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading multinational pharmaceutical company, has announced today a strategic exclusive licensing agreement with mAbxience (a Fresenius Kabi majority-owned group with partial ownership from Insud Pharma) for a biosimilar for Etanercept. Etanercept is a dimeric fusion protein with tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocking action that was approved for use over 20 years ago, offering patients a valuable therapeutic option for treating various autoimmune diseases. According to IQVIA, global sales of Etanercept for 12 months, ending June 2023, were $ 11B.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This agreement accelerates Intas' global mission to enable innovative and affordable treatment options for autoimmune diseases. In the partnership arrangement, Intas receives exclusive rights to commercialize Etanercept biosimilars, through its affiliates, for the treatment of various autoimmune diseases, in more than 150 countries across the globe, including Europe and the United States of America, leveraging strong sales, marketing capabilities and experience in successfully commercializing new biosimilars. mAbxience will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, and supply of the Etanercept biosimilar from its state-of-the-art, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) approved facilities.

"Partnering up with mAbxience, who are known for their dedication to quality and innovation, aligns perfectly with our vision. This partnership enables us to achieve our goal of providing high-quality treatments to patients worldwide. Together, we aim to revolutionize the landscape of autoimmune disease treatment," said Intas' Vice Chairman, Mr. Binish Chudgar.

Paul Tredwell, Executive Vice President of EMENA, Accord, said, "Accord is delighted to partner with mAbxience, whom we have known for some time as an excellent partner. This partnership cements our commitment to our autoimmune franchise, building on our innovative range of methotrexate products. Etanercept is a key biologic treatment which will continue to support patients. This, along with our future biological launches significantly increases our presence in our growing autoimmune franchise."

"Expanding our global reach has always been at the core of mAbxience's vision. Collaborating with Intas allows us to tap into new markets and bring our cutting-edge biosimilar candidate to countless patients battling autoimmune diseases. It reinforces our dedication to leading the way in the biosimilar industry," said Jurgen Van Broeck, Global Commercial Director, mAbxience.

The financial terms of the transaction remain confidential. This global collaboration further strengthens Intas' leadership in the global biosimilar landscape and presents an explicit example of enhancing health outcomes through collaboration.

With this new partnership, Intas and mAbxience are poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of millions affected by autoimmune diseases.

About INTAS

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad, India, having end-to-end capabilities of formulation development, manufacturing, and marketing along with backward integration of APIs. Intas also has strong in-house biosimilar development and marketing capabilities, with more than 15 products being marketed. Intas has more than 19,000 employees, with a presence in 85 countries, and has 14 manufacturing sites worldwide. The Intas group's revenues amounted to 2.5 BN USD and the compounded annual growth rate of Intas' revenues has exceeded 25% in the past 10 years.

For more information, visit www.intaspharma.com

About mAbxience

mAbxience is a Spanish-based company specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals. In August 2022, Fresenius Kabi and Insud Pharma entered into an agreement whereby Fresenius Kabi acquired a majority stake of mAbxience, making it a global, vertically integrated fully-fledged biotechnology company. With over a decade of expertise, our mission is clear: to provide accessible, affordable medicines across the globe, aiming to enhance the quality of life by ensuring universal access to high-caliber medicines. With two market-approved products and a robust pipeline in development, we have established a B2B presence in over 100 markets. Alongside this, we have formed a network with more than 30 partners and built a dedicated team of over 1,000 professionals. Our three multi-product facilities, located in Europe and South America, have obtained GMP approval from esteemed regulatory bodies, including the FDA, EMA, and others. Furthermore, as a global biopharmaceutical expert, mAbxience specializes in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization services (CDMO), utilizing advanced technology and innovative platforms to deliver integrated manufacturing solutions. For more insights into mAbxience, our biosimilars and CDMO business, please visit our website (www.mabxience.com) or connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/mabxience/ LinkedIn.

Accord Media Contact:

Kellyann Zuzulo

355345@email4pr.com

215-287-7291

mAbxience contacts:

Comercial

Jurgen Van Broeck, Global Commercial Director: jurgen.vanbroeck@mabxience.com

Media

Miguel Martinez-Cava, Global External Communication Manager: miguel.martinezcava@mabxience.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)