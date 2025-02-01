International Clean Energy Day 2025: Advancing Clean Energy & Welcoming Harees Haneefa as Trade Commissioner

SMPL

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], February 1: The significance of sustainable Clean Energy Day took center stage on International Clean Energy Day 2025, celebrated with great enthusiasm and purpose. On 26 January, 2025, the world celebrated the third annual International Clean Energy Day, a global observance dedicated to raising awareness and mobilising action for a just and inclusive transition to clean energy.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2023, International Clean Energy Day serves as a powerful reminder of the critical role clean energy plays in combating climate change and achieving sustainable development goals.

The event, held at the Sheraton Riyadh Hotel, was graced by esteemed dignitaries including HRH General Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Naser AL Saud, the Chairman of Baseraa Group; Hon. Harees Haneefa, the Trade Commissioner of Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia; Mohammed Al-Dulaim, President, Saudi Canadian Business Council; Mr. Jaber ALMassoud, Chairman Barzan Group of Companies; H.E. Hassan Mansour Fadhal AL Buainain, Chairman Technion Arabia; and ambassadors of Kenya, Kosovo, Gabon, Myanmar, Uruguay, Chad, and Sierra Leone graced the meeting.

The event, International Clean Energy Day, served as a platform for global leaders, environmental advocates, and stakeholders to come together and discuss strategies to combat climate change, promote sustainable trade practices, and raise awareness about the vital role of adopting clean energy, which is integral to the fight against climate change.

Highlights from the Event

* RH General Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Naser AL Saud, the Chairman of Baseraa Group, emphasized the global interconnectedness of climate change, saying, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is proud to collaborate with Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce in advocating for International Climate Change Day, which is essential to end our reliance on fossil fuels and invest in alternative sources of energy that are clean, accessible, affordable, sustainable, and reliable to combat climate change and secure the future of agriculture.

* Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, highlighted the economic implications of clean energy, stating, "Saudi Arabia is the largest exporter of oil, and there is a growing push within the Kingdom to develop and apply clean energy technologies and reduce dependence of the domestic economy on oil consumption. This holds the prospect for the Kingdom to shift in the future from the world's oil capital to a global leader and pioneer in clean energy technologies.

* Hon. Harees Haneefa, the newly appointed Honorary Trade Commissioner of the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce in KSA, spoke passionately about the role of education and international trade collaborations in driving clean energy, declaring, "As Trade Commissioner of the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce, I am committed to fostering partnerships that prioritize sustainability and innovation in clean energy. As the Trade Commissioner, we will seek active participation of companies in the 2nd Saudi Arabia Green Energy Week 2025 that will be held in Riyadh on May 14th-15th. The event will focus on the solar PV, wind power, energy storage, and green hydrogen industry. It is expected over 500 participants will join the event and share the latest industry developments and discuss the green energy projects in KSA & MENA region."

Global and Local Impacts

International Clean Energy Day reminds us that the transition to clean energy is not just an environmental imperative but also a pathway to economic growth, improved public health, and enhanced quality of life for people around the world. As a leading clean energy provider, Sinopec Saudi Arabia was proud to take part in the world's largest onshore wind farm project for NEOM, a futuristic city in Saudi Arabia where renewable energy meets cutting-edge technology. Committed to green development and sustainable energy solutions, Sinopec is dedicated to supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

About the Organizers

* Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce, based in India and Qatar, is a premier organization fostering global economic partnerships and advocating for sustainable development. Learn more at [www.asianarab.org].

* Baseraa group: An organization in Saudi Arabia dedicated to promoting professional event and conference initiatives towards stronger collaborations.

* Indian Economic Trade Organisation: A body committed to enhancing India's global trade relations with a focus on sustainable practices towards the SME.

* Technion Group in Jubail that transforms clean, environmental friendly initiatives and collaborates for Saudi Arabia's Petrochemical Industry.

