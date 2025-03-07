International Women's Day 2025: Inspiring Women Leaders Who Are Making a Difference

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 7: As we celebrate International Women's Day 2025, we recognize the powerful impact women have in shaping our societies, industries, and communities. Through their resilience, innovation, and leadership, these women are breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations. They are leading with purpose and driving a global movement toward equality, empowerment, and change. In this article, we highlight a selection of remarkable women whose work is transforming lives and creating lasting legacies.

1. Shipra Dawar, Founder of Iwill

Shipra Dawar's journey is a powerful example of how innovation and resilience can drive societal change. As the founder and CEO of ePsyClinic, India's leading digital health platform, Shipra is transforming the landscape of mental health care. Her personal struggle with mental health during her time as an international student inspired her to create a solution that breaks the stigma surrounding mental wellness. In 2015, Shipra launched ePsyClinic with the mission to make mental health care accessible, affordable, and non-judgmental. With the success of her flagship product, the IWill Therapy app, Shipra has impacted over 1.5 million users each month, delivering over 100,000 therapy sessions. Beyond her work in mental health, she is a leader in digital health, AI, and tech innovations, earning accolades and recognition from global organizations. Shipra's dedication to breaking the silence around mental health continues to inspire countless individuals to seek the support they deserve.

2. Acharya Nidhi Goyal, Founder of Panchtatva Balancing

Acharya Nidhi Goyal, Founder of Panchtatva Balancing, has been revolutionizing Vastu Shastra, Karmic Healing, AstroVastu, and Space Healing for over a decade. With a deep-rooted understanding of Samkhya Darshan by Kapil Muni and the guiding principles of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, she helps individuals align their energy with the cosmic balance.

Her expertise extends to Prakriti Analysis, which deciphers an individual's innate nature to guide them toward the right career, relationships, and financial growth. Using AstroVastu techniques, she provides remedial solutions for home, business, and industrial spaces--ensuring harmony in money flow, marriage stability, and professional success. Her approach involves non-demolition remedies, space surgery, divine installations, and Level 1-5 remedial actions for maximum impact.

A dedicated mentor and philanthropist, Nidhi offers free Five Elements Balancing consultations every Thursday (2-4 PM) as part of her commitment to giving back to society. She also shares her insights on Spotify and digital platforms, making Vedic wisdom easily accessible.

3. Panasha Siotia, Co-founder at House of Parati

Panasha Siotia, the 26-year-old Co-founder of House of Parati, has redefined the jewellery industry with her innovative approach to luxury and affordability. Aiming to empower women through personal expression, she created a bespoke jewellery brand that offers exquisite artificial pieces, indistinguishable from real gold and diamonds. Panasha's passion for jewellery, combined with her belief in its ability to boost confidence, led her to start House of Parati. She recognized that many women in India face challenges with real jewellery due to affordability and security concerns, especially when traveling or attending destination weddings. With a focus on both statement and minimalistic designs, Panasha caters to diverse needs, including working women seeking versatile pieces for daily wear. Leveraging technology, she engages customers through live Facebook sessions and maintains strong connections via WhatsApp and Instagram. Since launching in 2020, Panasha's brand has reached over 5,000 pin codes across India, delivering 600-800 products monthly and empowering women everywhere.

4. Chaitsi Ahuja, Founder & CEO of Brown Living

Chaitsi Ahuja, Founder & CEO of Brown Living, is redefining conscious consumption in India. As the country's first and largest plastic-free marketplace, Brown Living supports 650+ planet-positive brands and 2,000 artisans, creating a ripple effect that empowers small businesses and generates green jobs.

Through The Brown Lens curation process and a strict plastic-free shipping policy, Brown Living has saved thousands of kilograms of plastic from landfills while inspiring over 200,000 consumers to rethink their consumption habits. More than a marketplace, it is a movement towards sustainable living.

By seamlessly integrating sustainability into business, Chaitsi is proving that mindful consumption can be both accessible and impactful, paving the way for a more conscious, responsible future.

5. Meera Singh, Founder & CEO of Avaan India

Meera Singh is the Founder & CEO of Avaan India, an innovative pioneer in package & baggage door to door delivery solutions. She is also the Founder of an 100% charity for children Affordable Art with a Heart, a not-for-profit initiative dedicated to promoting emerging young artists and differently-abled children.

Meera was instrumental in the brand creation of the pioneer of the express cargo industry Gati.She was also one of the founding Directors of the 110 MW Hydropower Project in Sikkim.

Avaan Excess, which offers the convenience of affordable package and excess baggage pickup and delivery globally. Meera has been awarded with many accolades like Woman of Worth Award by CMO Global and the ET Inspiring Women Leaders Award and Avaan was awarded the best innovation startup by Economic Times.

Meera is also the author of two coffee table books on Sikkim, Mystic Shangrila and An Ode to Sikkim.

6. Dr Shital Somani, Co- Founder of S4S Technologies

Dr Shital Somani Kasat is the Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of S4S Technologies, a platform that transforms farm losses into value-added products for the food and beverage industry. By creating innovative business models and executing pilots, Dr Shital drives S4S's mission to reduce food waste and empower small-holder women farmers. The company trains over 20,000 farmers, including 800 women entrepreneurs, equipping them with technology, finance, and market access, resulting in a 100-200% annual increase in their household income. Through her work, S4S has saved over 300,000 tons of CO2 emissions. Dr Shital holds a Bachelor's in Dental Surgery and a Diploma in Business Management. She has completed courses from IIM Kolkata, the University of London, and Stanford, along with intellectual property training from WIPO. S4S Technologies has won many awards - the Zayed Sustainable Energy Prize, CISCO Agri Challenge Winner, Earthshot Prize, Ashden Award and the Dell Social Innovation Challenge Grand Prize. Dr Shital is recognized for her innovative work in sustainability and entrepreneurship.

7. Dr Neeru Chauhan Arora, A Trailblazer in Homoeopathy

Dr Neeru Arora, a leading Homoeopathic doctor with over 25 years of experience, has been recognized as one of the 15 Most Influential Women in IWD 2023 for her remarkable contributions to the field of Homoeopathy and holistic healing.

A gold medalist from National Homoeopathic Medical College, Lucknow, Dr Neeru has pioneered patient-centric treatment, successfully addressing chronic and acute conditions through Homoeopathy. She has built a global practice, treating patients in 14+ countries, and has played a key role in busting myths around Homoeopathy's effectiveness.

Beyond medicine, she has also been an entrepreneur, running a successful Homoeopathic manufacturing unit and serving as a government supplier for nearly a decade. Dr Neeru's Gurgaon-based clinic continues to transform lives through compassionate care and cutting-edge Homoeopathic solutions.

8. Isheeka Khera, Founder of Glamville

Women leaders are redefining industries, and Isheeka Khera is a prime example of resilience, expertise, and innovation. As a luxury realtor in Dubai, she helps high-net-worth clients navigate the dynamic real estate market with expert portfolio management strategies, ensuring profitable investments.

Beyond real estate, she excels in salon consultancy through Glamville, providing top-tier management solutions to upscale salons. As a skincare expert, she combines science-backed knowledge with a passion for beauty, guiding clients toward healthier skin.

Her influence extends into luxury concierge services in Dubai, offering elite experiences and bespoke services to distinguished clients. With a deep understanding of high-end markets, she continues to elevate industries and inspire aspiring entrepreneurs. She is also a Luxury Realtor & Investment Advisor, 3X Founder.

This International Women's Day, we celebrate Isheeka Khera--a woman who leads with vision, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

9. Capt. Indraani Singh, Managing Trustee & CEO of Literacy India

Capt. Indraani Singh Grewal, a trailblazing aviator, made history in 1995 as the world's first woman commander of an Airbus-300. Alongside her 33-year aviation career, she founded Literacy India in 1996, transforming the lives of over 975,000 people through education, empowerment, and sustainability programs. A passionate photographer, sustainable craft designer, and social innovator, Capt. Singh has created 3.1 lakh grassroots entrepreneurs through skill development initiatives. Her project Indha empowers over 10,000 rural women through craft designs. Her educational programs, such as Gyantantra-Digital Dost and Vidyapeeth to Pathshala to Gurukul, promote digital education and immersive learning, inspiring children to become changemakers. In partnership with Code.org, Literacy India is also training children in coding. Known for her commitment to sustainability, she champions eco-friendly initiatives like waste recycling and renewable energy. Recognized globally, Capt. Singh has received numerous accolades, including the Limca Book of Records, Power to Empower Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award, embodying leadership and a lifelong dedication to community transformation.

10. Shradha Goley, People Expert and Founder and Director of Under the Bodhi Tree HR Services

Shradha Goley is a renowned global thought leader in the maritime industry, with over 23 years of experience, including 20 years in the port and shipping sectors. A seasoned HR and people specialist, Shradha has held key roles at prominent organizations like The Shipping Corporation of India and DP World and has contributed as a L & D consultant for renowned JNPA, SMPK erstwhile Kolkata Port, Indian Customs (CBIC) and many more . Shradha is a seasoned Human Resources Professional, a Storyteller, and a Certified Coach. Shradha has curated and cultivated unique people practices which have resulted in Great Place to Work (GPTW) Certification for the organizations. Actively involved in D & I interventions across the Sub-Continent Region, spearheading programs focused on sensitization and launching various initiatives to advance the D & I agenda. She is widely recognized for her work in transforming industrial relations and driving long-term agreements with unionized workforces. Shradha has been a torchbearer for an Eleven-year wage settlement, a first-of-its-kind in the Port Industry. Shradha has been awarded with 'The Best HR Guru of the Year 2024' "Star Women in Maritime", "People Expert of the Year", "Top HR Leader" awards for her exemplary contribution as HR Leader and an Entrepreneur. Shradha is a key driver of change management sstablishing structure, building employee value, driving vision and achieving critical strategic goals. Shradha is World's First Woman Author to chronicle 150 Years of Mumbai Port through her History Book "Legend of the Great Harbor".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)