Intertek opens its first EMC lab in India, expanding network across south of country

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23: Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has announced the launch of its first Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing laboratory in India.

True to the pioneering vision of Intertek co-founder Thomas Edison, the new EMC/EMI facility reflects the company's enduring commitment to innovation and science-based excellence.

The new facility is Intertek's fifth Electrical lab in India, and its second in Bengaluru's "Electronic City". Located in the Peenya industrial area, the 11,000 square foot facility is equipped with a three-metre semi-anechoic chamber, which offers EMI / EMC and Wireless Testing up to 6 GHz, and Radiated Spurious Emission (RSE) up to 40 GHz. Through this facility, Intertek is proud to be one of the few accredited EMC labs in India with the capability for Immunity Testing, ranging from harmonic and inter-harmonic immunity to proximity magnetic field immunity.

The lab addresses the surging market need for EMC/EMI testing, driven by government initiatives for electronics self-reliance, growth of the manufacturing sector, and global market standards. It will cater to a wide range of industries, including medical, industrial, household appliances, lighting, multimedia, safety components, measurement, control & laboratory equipment, renewables, and TEC regulated products.

Ajay Kapoor, Regional Managing Director South Asia at Intertek, said: "India is an exciting growth market, and our new lab is a testament to Intertek's long-term commitment to this country. With capabilities that are among the most advanced in the country, we are equipping manufacturers to meet the highest global standards, right here at home."

Sunny Rai, President Electrical, Connected World, Transportation Technologies and CEA at Intertek was present for the lab launch and added: "We recently expanded our ETL Certification Programme to electrical components - the fastest path to safety in product development. In India, the Bengaluru EMC lab is the natural next step. For Indian manufacturers, it means a faster, more seamless path from prototype to compliant product - backed by Intertek's global standards, delivered with local expertise."

As India strengthens its leadership in manufacturing, Intertek will continue to support this transformation with cutting-edge science, global expertise, and its purpose of bringing quality, safety, and sustainability to life.

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