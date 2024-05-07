INTO University Partnerships expands supported direct entry routes to US Universities for international Students

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 7: INTO University Partnerships, a global education partnering organization, is expanding supported direct entry routes to graduate and undergraduate degrees for international students at several partner universities in the United States.

This pioneering approach will allow many more international students to access affordable additional support and services, empowering them to succeed in their academic journeys in the US.

Supported direct entry programs offer international students a unique opportunity to gain admission to a range of US universities with enhanced support provided by INTO Centers located on campus. The service is designed to meet the aspirations of international students, providing exceptional quality support at an affordable additional cost.

This support is meticulously crafted through tailored tutoring and orientation, onboarding processes, and ongoing personalized support both academically and culturally. The enhanced support duration ranges from one semester to one year, depending on individual student needs and university requirements.

"Supported direct entry programs represent our commitment to empowering international students to thrive in their academic journey," said Jeffrey Bialy, Recruitment Director at INTO University Partnerships. "We believe that by providing enhanced support to directly admitted students, we can support them to achieve their full potential and make the most of their educational experience in the US."

The programs are available for both undergraduate and graduate students, with a variety of options offered by INTO and partner institutions, including Oregon State University, George Mason University, Suffolk University, Hofstra University, Drew University and The University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"More than ever before, Indian students are opting to study abroad to pursue their educational and career aspirations. The supported direct entry programs are designed and optimized to meet their needs and support them in their academic journeys in the United States," said Diwakar Chandiok, INTO's Vice President of Recruitment for South Asia. "Through the supported direct entry programs, we aim to empower students to reach their academic goals and attain success in their careers."

INTO and its university partners are committed to making this experience and support accessible to all qualified students. Generous scholarship awards for supported direct entry programs are available, ranging from USD 1,500 to USD 8,000 for graduate students and from USD 2,500 for one semester to USD 10,000 per year for undergraduate students. With scholarships in place, students can enjoy the benefits of supported direct entry without significant financial burden.

Key Benefits of supported direct entry include:

* Direct Entry Status

* Dedicated advising and tutoring services

* Access to scholarships for the full duration of studies

* Dedicated support for visa process through INTO's PASS program

* Opportunity to earn degree credits from day one

* Pre-arrival support, including assistance with housing and airport pickups

Since the initiative was first launched for graduate routes at The University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2018, INTO's range of supported direct entry programs have become a huge hit with international students and university partners alike.

The impressive statistics showcase the programs' effectiveness. Since introducing the supported program for all undergraduate students, Oregon State University has seen retention rates increase to 95 per cent for international students compared to a 75 per cent national average. Additionally, the average GPA for students completing undergraduate supported programs at Oregon State University exceeds 3.1 after their first year of study. For the University of Alabama at Birmingham graduate supported programs, students' average GPA is above 3.5, showing that students with the right support whatever their academic background can be successful in a US degree program.

Since 2018, over 950 students have enrolled in graduate supported programs at partner universities, while since 2020, nearly 500 students have enrolled in undergraduate supported programs. Notably, over 800 students from India - the single largest group by nationality - have benefited from these supported direct entry programs since 2018.

"In teaching Academic Writing, I've been continually impressed by the dedication and enthusiasm of our Indian students within the Integrated Master's Program. Their eagerness to engage with course material and their commitment to academic excellence truly embody the spirit of our educational initiatives," said Shengzong Qi, instructor at Hofstra University.

"One of the most remarkable aspects of Oregon State University is the quality of its instructors. They are among the best, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the classroom. Their dedication to teaching has truly enriched my learning journey," said Jaskaran, a student from India who opted for supported direct entry at Oregon State University.

Neha, an Indian student pursuing her master's degree in public health at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) said, "I would highly recommend UAB to students from India. UAB offers a wealth of opportunities, especially in the healthcare field. The University's robust programs, cutting-edge research and renowned faculty provide an excellent platform for aspiring professionals."

INTO University Partnerships has been connecting ambitious international students with leading universities in the US, UK, and Australia since 2005, helping over 150,000 students from more than 180 countries achieve their dream of obtaining a degree from a world-class institution.

For more information about supported direct entry programs, please visit education.intostudy.com/india-launch.

