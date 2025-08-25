Introducing Auryis AI-Powered Unified Compliance for Pharma & Life Sciences

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25: Canarys (ISIN: INE0QG301017) is proud to announce the launch of Auryis, their AI-powered, unified compliance assessment platform purpose-built for Pharma and Life Sciences. This marks a pivotal step in Canarys' evolution--from a services-led organization to a product-led company.

In a fast-changing regulatory landscape, Auryis delivers real-time, structured, and audit-ready compliance insights across all digital content--including SOPs, clinical trial documents, training materials, and marketing assets. It intelligently maps each element to external regulations (GxP, FDA, EMA), internal standards, and custom business rules--helping organizations anticipate and mitigate non-compliance risk before it escalates.

What sets Auryis apart:

- Seamless content assessment: Ingests and analyses diverse formats, linking content to specific regulatory requirements.

- Automated noncompliance detection: Flags non-compliance risks instantly and prioritizes critical issues for rapid resolution.

- Human-in-the-loop intelligence: Enables SME review and feedback to continuously refine AI precision.

- Custom rule integration: Adapts quickly to new policies, study conditions, and temporary guidance.

- Continuous learning: Keeps pace with evolving global regulations, reducing manual workload and review cycles.

CEO, Canarys, Sheshadri Srinivas commented: "In today's complex regulatory environment, Pharma and Life Sciences organizations face mounting pressure--manual reviews, rapidly shifting global standards, and the costly consequences of compliance gaps that can delay approvals and impact patient safety.

Auryis addresses these challenges head-on, transforming compliance into a faster, smarter, and continuous process. Powered by AI and reinforced by expert validation, it delivers audit-ready insights, lowers non-compliance risk, and drives operational excellence.

This launch is a defining milestone in Canarys' journey. With Auryis, we are stepping confidently into a product-led future--creating durable value for our clients, investors, and partners."

Business impact at a glance:

- Lower training burden through guided, standardized reviews

- Significant cost and cycle-time reductions across content compliance

- Proactive risk identification and mitigation

- A sustainable shift toward continuous compliance improvement

Auryis: Compliance accelerated by AI, elevated by human expertise. Gain confidence, consistency, and operational excellence.

About Canarys

Canarys Automations Limited (formerly known as Canarys Automations Private Limited) headquartered in Bengaluru, India, boasts over 30 years of experience as a leading IT solutions provider. With a team of over 350 technology professionals, the company specializes in facilitating digital transformation for businesses through its software solutions in Digitalization, Modernization, Cloudification, Automation, and Intelligence. Their solutions cater to various industry sectors, including BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing and Water Resources Management with a primary focus on enhancing operations, improving customer experience, and staying competitive.

For more information, visit www.ecanarys.com.

