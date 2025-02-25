InvesTek Expands to Chandigarh and Lucknow, Strengthening Its Nationwide Presence

PRNewswire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) / Chandigarh / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: InvesTek, a leading FinTech firm that specializes in AI-driven Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Insurance, Private Equity, and Lending, has officially expanded its operations with the launch of two new branches in Chandigarh and Lucknow. This move strengthens the company's growing footprint in India's financial sector, taking its total number of operational hubs to six, including Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and New York (US).

As the wealth management industry evolves rapidly, InvesTek's strategic expansion into these emerging economic centers reflects the growing demand for sophisticated financial solutions among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). Spearheaded by industry veteran Sunil Singh, the company has built a reputation for innovation, cutting-edge AI technology, and personalized financial advisory services.

Chandigarh & Lucknow: The New Financial Hotspots

Chandigarh, often referred to as 'The City Beautiful,' has emerged as a major financial hub in North India, with a rapidly growing base of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders. Known for its planned infrastructure and high living standards, the city offers a lucrative market for InvesTek's expertise in wealth management.

Similarly, Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing rapid economic growth. With a blend of historical grandeur and modern business acumen, the city has positioned itself as a financial epicenter in North India. The expanding HNI community in Lucknow stands to gain significantly from InvesTek's comprehensive investment strategies, tax-efficient planning, and digital wealth solutions.

A Vision for Financial Empowerment

Speaking about the expansion, Mohit Talwar, Chief Growth Officer at InvesTek, shared his vision: "The demand for robust financial planning solutions is growing exponentially, and our expansion into Chandigarh and Lucknow aligns perfectly with our long-term vision. We are committed to delivering seamless wealth management services that cater to the unique financial goals of our clients in these vibrant cities."

Committed to providing top-tier wealth management solutions, InvesTek is backed by a team of highly skilled professionals. The new branches aim to offer a full range of services, including portfolio management, tax planning, retirement strategies, and investment advisory, tailored to the evolving financial landscape.

Anil Singh, Chief Technology Officer at InvesTek, stated: "We are excited to bring InvesTek's expertise to Chandigarh and Lucknow. These cities have a burgeoning community of investors and business owners seeking tailored financial solutions, and our presence here will enable us to build stronger relationships and drive impactful financial outcomes. By combining Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence, we aim to provide high-quality insights that keep clients ahead."

The opening of these branches marks a crucial step in InvesTek's mission to empower investors with data-driven financial insights, advanced tools, and expert advisory services, ensuring that wealth creation is accessible to a broader audience.

Sunil Singh, Founder & CEO of InvesTek, expressed his enthusiasm: "Chandigarh and Lucknow are among the key cities that reflect the rising financial aspirations of India's emerging affluent class. At InvesTek, we are passionate about offering people and organizations forward-looking strategies that guarantee long-term wealth achievement. This expansion is a testament to our promise of bridging technology-driven wealth management with client-centric service."

InvesTek is a new-age, technology-based full-stack financial services company specializing in Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Insurance, Lending, and Private Equity. Founded by an experienced top management team with a combined 100 years of experience in domestic and international markets, InvesTek is backed by a leading Private Equity firm based in the U.S. Its one of the fastest growing company in the space with close to 1000 Cr Assets, 100 People and 6 Offices. The company provides innovative solutions through its AI and Human Intelligence-powered program, HiAi, which leverages predictive analysis technology to optimize financial decision-making.

