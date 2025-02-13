Invincible Festival 2025: Stories, Wisdom & Laughter with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anirudh Acharya & Rajpal Yadav

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 13: The 6th edition of the Invincible Festival at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, was not just an event; it was an experience that left hearts full and minds inspired. A day where literature met cinema, where wisdom blended with humor, and where stories unfolded in the presence of legends. Supported by Amar Ujala as the media partner and Educrypt as the presenting sponsor, the festival was a perfect blend of creativity, knowledge, and entertainment.

The presence of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shri Anirudh Acharya Ji, and Rajpal Yadav was the heart of the festival, making it truly special. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a master of storytelling, mesmerized the audience with his insights on narratives that go beyond screens and pages. Shri Anirudh Acharya Ji brought wisdom wrapped in humor, leaving everyone enlightened and engaged. Rajpal Yadav's session, Behind the Laughter, was a journey through his life, filled with emotions, struggles, and success, making the audience laugh and reflect at the same time. Their presence was not just a highlight--it was the soul of the festival, creating moments that will be remembered for years.

The day began with the Diya lighting ceremony by ISKCON, filling the venue with an aura of positivity. From there, the festival unfolded like a book with many chapters--each more engaging than the last. Audiences found themselves immersed in deep conversations during the panel on Wisdom & Words, where Chaitanya Das and Divas Gupta explored the connection between literature and spirituality. The Startup Saga brought an energy boost with speakers like Ajay Setia, Prafull Billore (MBA Chaiwala), and Mohd. Ali Shah, who shared their journeys of ambition, failure, and reinvention.

Those fascinated by the digital revolution were hooked to Health, Humor & Headlines, where Imran Patel, Gaurav Thakur, and Himeesh Madaan revealed how YouTube and digital platforms are reshaping knowledge-sharing. Meanwhile, discussions on Shaping Minds, led by Vijendra Chauhan, Rumana Sinha Sehgal, and Ajay Thakur, delved into education's evolving landscape. The audience also witnessed the magic of Spirituality with a Smile, where Shri Anirudh Acharya Ji and Sagar Setia proved that wisdom and humor go hand in hand.

Another highlight was Drama, Dialogues, and Destiny, where Amol Parashar and Revika Malik took attendees on a journey through the world of cinema and literature. And then, there was laughter, real and raw, as Rajpal Yadav, in conversation with Amit Bhatia (ABP News), shared the untold stories of his journey in Behind the Laughter.

Books took center stage too, with multiple launches adding to the excitement. Titles like Lead Through the Mind of a Dictator by Ajay Setia, as well as works by Diksha Arora, Sanjay Kathuria, and Shri Anirudh Acharya Ji, found their way into eager hands. The festival also honored excellence with the Amar Ujala Awards, presented by Rajpal Yadav, Ajay Thakur, Amol Parashar, Anirudh Acharya, and Mohd. Ali Shah, recognizing personalities such as Ella D Verma, Maggi and Devansh, RJ Princy, Sakchi Jain, Malhar Kalambe, and many more who are making an impact in their respective fields.

As the sun set, the festival transitioned into its most soul-stirring moment--a Sufi Night featuring Aditi Sharma (@aditisharmalive). The crowd swayed to the melodies, lost in the rhythm of a perfect evening, carrying home a piece of the festival in their hearts.

Words from the Founders

"Invincible Festival isn't just an event--it's a place where stories, ideas, and passionate people come together. Every year, we aim to make learning exciting, blending knowledge with entertainment. This year has been our best one yet, and we can't wait to make it even bigger in the future."

-- Ajay Setia, Founder, Invincible Festival

"The energy and enthusiasm at this festival are what keep us going. From literature to business, and spirituality to personal growth, we've built a space where people connect, learn, and get inspired. Seeing the joy and engagement here makes all the effort worth it."

-- Sagar Setia, Co-Founder, Invincible Festival

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)