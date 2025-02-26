ISB Executive Education and Emeritus Launch Transforming HR with Analytics and AI Programme, Equipping HR Professionals with Data-Driven Insights

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: As organisations strive for greater efficiency and agility in a data-driven world, HR has evolved from a support function to a strategic leader driving business outcome. The integration of analytics and AI into HR practices is driving this transformation, enabling professionals to make smarter, faster decisions that optimise talent management, workforce planning, and performance. To equip HR leaders with these critical skills, ISB Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, has come up with Transforming HR with Analytics and AI Programme, empowering them to harness data and AI to drive organisational success.

According to the, Top 5 Priorities for HR Leaders in 2025 report by Gartner, 47% of employees using AI say they have no idea how to achieve expected productivity gains and 87% of HR leaders agree that shifting business needs requires continuous HR transformation. These underscore the essential need for programmes that address the widening skills gap in HR, enabling professionals to harness AI and analytics for driving organisational change. While general HR programmes cover traditional people management skills, very few focus on integrating AI and analytics into HR practices--critical areas for HR leaders to master in today's data-driven environment.

While many HR courses focus on traditional HR practices, few are tailored to equip professionals with the specific skills needed for AI and analytics in HR. This programme empowers HR leaders to drive impactful, data-driven decisions, enhancing workforce planning and talent management in today's fast-evolving business environment.

With a strong focus on practical learning, global best practices, and cutting-edge tools in analytics and AI, this 16-week high-impact online programme is designed for HR professionals eager to integrate technology to enhance their careers. Targeting mid-senior managers and HR leaders, the programme provides both theoretical knowledge and practical skills in the latest analytics and AI technologies. Additionally, it is also ideal for those looking to upgrade their HR expertise, elevate their role in driving organisational success, or prepare for leadership positions by mastering the tools that are reshaping the HR landscape.

Commenting on the Transforming HR with Analytics and AI programme, Mr. Avnish Singhal, Executive Vice President, India and APAC, Emeritus, stated, "HR is no longer just about managing people--it is about using data and technology to solve complex business challenges. Many professionals are looking to build the skills needed to make this shift, and this programme provides the perfect opportunity. By focusing on practical tools and real-world applications, it prepares participants to use analytics and AI to improve decision-making, plan better, and deliver measurable results. Our partnership with ISB Executive Education reflects our commitment to providing professionals with the skills they need to succeed in today's rapidly changing world."

Designed to transform how HR professionals approach data and technology, the Transforming HR with Analytics and AI Programme offers a future-focused curriculum that bridges the gap between traditional HR practices and modern analytics-driven strategies. The programmes offer pre-recorded sessions by ISB's globally renowned faculty for self-paced learning, along with live interactive sessions to resolve queries and enhance understanding. It features advanced modules on AI, Generative AI, and analytics applications in HR, offering hands-on experience with cutting-edge tools like Power BI, Tableau and technologies.

Through recorded fireside chats with faculty and industry leaders, real-world case studies, and a capstone project, learners are equipped to apply their knowledge to solve real-world HR challenges effectively. Supported by assignments and quizzes, this programme ensures participants are fully prepared to lead impactful HR transformations. The cutting-edge modules of this programme include building data-driven organisations, HR analytics, driving business strategy through analytics, strategic workforce planning, and driving DEI and leadership excellence with analytics and AI, among others.

Programme Details:

* Duration: 16 Weeks

* Learning Mode: Online with pre-recorded video lessons for self-paced learning by globally renowned ISB faculty and industry practitioners

* Start Date: March 31, 2025

* Fees: INR 1,44,000 + GST

* Certification: Upon successful completion, participants will receive a digital certificate from ISB Executive Education and an opportunity to gain alumni status

* Eligibility: Graduates or diploma holders with relevant professional experience

The Transforming HR with Analytics and AI Programme combines cost-effectiveness and practical skill development. With ISB Executive Education, ranked #1 B-school in India and #27 globally in the FT Global MBA Ranking 2025, participants gain valuable insights from renowned faculty to drive HR transformation in today's data-driven world.

