ISB Executive Education & Emeritus Introduce High-Impact Certificate Programme to Enhance Proficiency in IT Project Management, Addressing Industry Skill Gap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: The digital revolution has brought about a surge in complex IT projects. Traditional approaches often fall short in meeting the needs of today's dynamic business environment and evolving customer expectations. To navigate this landscape effectively, businesses require skilled professionals with strong IT project management capabilities. These skills, coupled with methodologies such as Agile is crucial for reshaping business tactics, fostering adaptability, and optimising alignment, value, and overall performance. Recognising this growing industry demand for professionals equipped with these skills, ISB Executive Education, ranked number one B-school in India in FT Global MBA Ranking 2024 commenced its 15th batch of Certificate Programme in IT Project Management, along with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations.

The 12-week online Certificate Programme in IT Project Management is thoughtfully designed for professionals who aspire to embrace digital disruption, adopt lean techniques, and utilise tools adaptable to increasingly agile environments. This programme is tailored for early-career professionals aiming to elevate their roles within their organisations by refining IT operations management systems, processes, and best practices. Additionally, mid-level professionals aspiring to transition into project management roles and lead teams will also benefit by developing expertise in managing projects, mitigating risks, and optimising project outcomes. Furthermore, it will also enable consultants to assist organisations and clients in formulating effective IT operations strategies, analytics, and process management.

Announcing the commencement of the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "Amidst the relentless pace of technological advancement, the need for proficient IT project management skills has become crucial. The Certificate Programme in IT Project Management aims to address this pressing demand by equipping participants with the expertise required to master the intricacies of modern IT environments. By offering a comprehensive blend of theoretical insights and practical applications, this programme is poised to empower professionals to refine operational systems and ascend to leadership roles within their organisations."

According to the report by Project Management Institute titled "Project Management Job Growth and Talent Gap 2017-2027 report", the demand over the next 10 years for project managers is growing faster than the demand for workers in other occupations and by 2027, employers will need nearly 88 million individuals in project management-oriented roles. It further highlights that project managers are important contributors to productivity and China & India will represent more than 75 percent of the total project management-oriented employment. In response to this burgeoning demand, the Certificate Programme in IT Project Management by ISB Executive Education aims to equip participants with the expertise to master software project management, mitigate risks, enhance project value, and excel in other crucial aspects of project management.

The Certificate Programme in IT Project Management designed by the globally renowned ISB Executive Education faculty, includes pre-recorded videos for self-paced learning by top ISB Executive Education faculty and industry experts, industry relevant project management tools & hands-on learning, real world case-studies, a Capstone project, practice quizzes and PMP certification training. The programme includes modules such as introduction to project management, project initiation, project planning (risk planning), and project execution among others.

The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3) and Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State/Government/recognised international universities). The programme starts on June 20, 2024, with a fee of INR 1,10,000 + GST.

On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from ISB Executive Education. Visit the programme page for more details.

