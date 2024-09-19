ISB Executive Education's CFO Programme to empower global Financial Leadership

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 19: In today's dynamic business environment, most CEOs are acknowledging and anticipating the CFO's role within the business to become more central soon. Only a CFO has the capability to gather and analyze data for an organisation that is reliable to create a profitable growth in the business. These days, their role and responsibilities have become more critical than ever. The Chief Financial Officer Programme from ISB Executive Education, in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, stands out with its unique features designed to develop business leaders. These include a cuttiedge curriculum, distinguished faculty, and forward-thinking leadership skills. The programme offers an opportunity for CFOs to become strategic partners to the CEO. In today's evolving, data-driven market, this programme is designed for professionals aiming to master the dynamic and expanding role of a CFO.

The programme aims to prepare the CFOs for policy changes by the government and global regulatory bodies, offering strategic insights critical to navigating complex financial landscapes. The programme blends ISB's leadership education expertise with Imarticus's competence in providing learners with future-focused, outcome-oriented learning experiences.

Rapid technological advancements and geopolitical shifts across the globe leads to financial uncertainties. The programme will prepare new-age CFOs to have a strategic approach to deal with such unpredictable market dynamics while combating the challenges of an ever-changing economic environment.

The in-depth curriculum is built to develop leadership in managing teams of professionals, quantifying business objectives in an organisation, and serving as a trusted partner to the CEO. Participants will gain access to a blend of pre-recorded lectures, immersive industry case studies, live interactive sessions with ISB faculty, and masterclasses by marquee CXOs, providing a transformative learning journey.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs recently reported a significant milestone, with 1,85,312 companies registered in FY 2023-24--a 7.4% increase from the total of 24,77,704 companies registered by FY 2022-23. This rapid growth reflects India's dynamic business landscape and the increasing need for skilled financial leadership.

As businesses expand, the demand for modern-age Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) has surged. Today's CFOs are no longer just financial gatekeepers; they are strategic partners, driving innovation and navigating the complexities of a fast-evolving global economy. This presents a golden opportunity for ambitious professionals to step into C-suite roles and lead organizations through financial transformation.

In this context, programs like the ISB Executive Education's CFO Programme become pivotal. Designed for finance professionals looking to elevate their careers, the programme equips participants with cuttiedge skills in leadership, strategy, and financial management, enabling them to master the nuances of the CFO role. For those aspiring to lead in this era of unprecedented growth, this is the ideal time to invest in financial leadership excellence.

Nikhil Barshikar, founder and managing director of Imarticus Learning, added, "This association with ISB Executive Education is our attempt to reshape the financial leadership in India and significantly transform the traditional responsibilities of CFOs towards a more future-focused, strategic framework. Modern CFOs deal with strategy-driven trajectories and leveraging data to make informed decisions. Together, we aim to foster the values of financial leadership that prepare the professionals to prosper and lead in a competitive market."

Learners with two years of Master's Degree or its equivalent from a prestigious institution are eligible for this programme, ensuring academic rigor and recognition. At least ten years of work experience post-completion of the qualifying education is mandatory.

After completing the programme, participants will receive a certificate for the Chief Financial Officer Programme from ISB Executive Education and attain ISB Executive Alumni status. It also provides access to the exclusive Executive Alumni Portal, facilitates high-value networking opportunities, and offers continued support from the ISB Executive Education team. Additionally, alums will receive invitations to select online and in-person events, and benefit from a distinguished set of financial leaders.

ISB Executive Education

ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets, and networks required to manage and lead in this evolving landscape, enabling them to achieve their distinct personal and professional goals. Recognised as #1 in India for the third consecutive year and #26 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2024 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB Executive Education is committed to prepare working professionals to excel in the new global business environment. This is achieved through fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is a leading education company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 1,000,000 careers within a decade through leadiedge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill current and future workers to fulfil various industries' job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector.

Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology. It includes immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, and soft skills training. It offers courses that prepare learners for successful careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)