ITM University's Humanshi Gurjar Shines with Double Gold at Rajasthan State Level Weightlifting Competition

New Delhi [India], December 4: In a remarkable display of strength and skill, Humanshi Gurjar, a proud representative of Bandikui and a dedicated student of ITM University Gwalior, emerges triumphant at the recent Rajasthan State Level Weightlifting Competition held at the Indira Sports Academy in Rajgarh Tehsil, Churu District.

The competition, which encompassed both the Youth Junior and Senior categories, witnessed Humanshi Gurjar's stellar performance as she clinched not one but two well-deserved gold medals. Her victories in the 45 kg weight category showcased not only her dedication to the sport but also her exceptional talent.

Coach Balveer Singh expressed his pride in Humanshi Gurjar's achievements, highlighting her outstanding efforts in securing the gold medal in the junior category and delivering an equally impressive performance in the senior category. Also, he demonstrated the community's pride in nurturing and celebrating local sporting talent.

The joyous news of Humanshi Gurjar's success reverberated through the streets of Bandikui as the community came together to celebrate the remarkable achievement. Dr. Sohan Lal, Dr. Devendra Madan, and other prominent figures from the Dausa District Powerlifting Association joined in congratulating Humanshi on her triumphant return. The warmth of the reception ekhtended to coach Balveer Singh, recognizing his pivotal role in shaping Humanshi into a champion.

Notably, Humanshi Gurjar's achievements were acknowledged by local leaders and sports enthusiasts, and representatives from the Dausa District Olympic Association and Dausa District Weightlifting Secretary Mahendra Sharma. Their acknowledgment underlines the importance of fostering a supportive environment for athletes to thrive.

ITM University Gwalior takes pride in nurturing and fostering the talents of students like Humanshi Gurjar. Her success reflects not only her individual dedication but also the university's commitment to excellence in sports. This institution stands tall as a beacon of support for students striving to achieve greatness in various fields, including athletics.

In conclusion, Humanshi Gurjar's success at the Rajasthan State Level Weightlifting Competition not only brought glory to Bandikui and Dausa district but also served as an inspiration for aspiring athletes. Her achievements stand as a testament to the potential that lies within local communities and the transformative power of sports in shaping young talents. Her journey is a reminder that with passion, hard work, and unwavering determination, dreams can be turned into reality, and barriers can be broken.

