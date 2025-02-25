iValue Partners with eMudhra to Enhance Digital Trust Solutions Across India, SAARC, and SEA Regions

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 25: iValue Group, a leading strategic technology advisor specializing in securing and managing digital applications and data, has been appointed as the authorized distributor for eMudhra Limited, a global leader in PKI-driven Digital Transformation solutions. This partnership covers the India, SAARC, and SEA regions, enhancing digital trust and cybersecurity standards across multiple industries. Strategic Partnership to Drive Adoption of Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions Including PKI, Converged Identity Solutions, Certificate Lifecycle Management, and eSignature Workflow Automation.

Expanding Digital Trust with eMudhra's Comprehensive Cybersecurity Portfolio

eMudhra, accredited by WebTrust as the first and only Indian company, offers a comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio that goes beyond SSL certificates. This includes Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions, Converged Identity Solutions, Certificate Lifecycle Management, and eSignature Workflow Automation. These solutions are fully developed in India, ensuring compliance with local data residency requirements while delivering a secure and seamless digital experience. By leveraging advanced PKI technology and Zero Trust Architecture, eMudhra empowers organizations to safeguard digital interactions, maintain regulatory compliance, and enhance operational efficiency.

Multi-Tier Distribution Model to Accelerate Market Adoption

Under this strategic alliance, iValue Group will operate in a multi-tier distribution model, offering eMudhra's comprehensive digital trust solutions directly to customers and indirectly through its extensive channel partner network. This model is designed to enhance market penetration and accelerate the adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions across sectors, including BFSI, Government, Healthcare, and Enterprise.

Commenting on the partnership, R Venkatesh, Co-Founder and VP Business Management, iValue Group, stated, "This partnership with eMudhra aligns with iValue's vision of delivering state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions that combine local innovation with global standards. Our extensive partner network and expertise in the digital security domain will help drive adoption across multiple industries, empowering businesses to enhance their digital interactions with confidence."

Kaushik Srinivasan, Co-Founder, eMudhra, added, "At eMudhra, our mission is to secure digital transactions and empower organizations to build digital trust. Partnering with iValue Group, with its deep-rooted presence and vast channel ecosystem, enables us to reach a broader audience and accelerate digital transformation in the region. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, locally compliant, and future-ready cybersecurity solutions."

Empowering Organizations with End-to-End Digital Security Solutions

By joining forces with eMudhra, iValue Group significantly enhances its cybersecurity portfolio, offering a comprehensive suite of digital identity, authentication, encryption, and workflow automation solutions. This partnership enables businesses to safeguard digital interactions, comply with global security standards, and maintain local data residency, thereby reducing dependency on foreign entities.

About iValue Group

iValue Group is the fastest-growing strategic technology advisor specializing in securing and managing digital applications and data for enterprises in hybrid-cloud environments. With 16 years of expertise, iValue provides customized solution stacks and associated services, collaborating closely with 80+ OEMs, 1000+ partners, and system integrators. Backed by a 500+ strong team, including over 50% technical experts, iValue delivers comprehensive Professional and Managed Services. Its cloud-based Center of Excellence features 25+ integrated solutions, streamlining technology adoption for partners and enterprises.

With a significant presence in SAARC and Southeast Asia, iValue Group blends local insights with global best practices, addressing the business and technical needs of its partners to enhance enterprise security and digital transformation.

For more information, visit www.iValueGroup.com or follow @iValueGroup on LinkedIn.

About eMudhra

eMudhra is a global leader in digital identity and cybersecurity, offering a full suite of digital trust solutions, including Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), Converged Identity Solutions, Certificate Lifecycle Management, and eSignature Workflow Automation. With a focus on ensuring secure digital transactions and information safety, eMudhra serves governments, financial institutions, and enterprises worldwide, with a strong presence in India. Leveraging advanced technologies such as Post Quantum Ready Cryptography and Zero-Trust Identity Governance, eMudhra is at the forefront of future-proof cybersecurity solutions, empowering organizations to build digital trust and achieve compliance with global security standards.

For more information, visit www.emudhra.com | Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/emudhra

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)