izmo Ltd. Receives Prestigious DSIR Recognition for In-House R & D Unit

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 16: izmo Ltd., has been formally recognized by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, as an approved in-house Research & Development (R & D) unit. This recognition underscores the company's leadership in advanced semiconductor packaging and its sustained investment in silicon photonics, one of the most transformative technologies shaping the future of computing and communications.

izmo Ltd. has made substantial investments in research and development focused on silicon photonics packaging. The company has built strong capabilities in advanced design engineering and precision integration, supported by its state-of-the-art cleanroom facility in Bangalore. Its R & D programs span RF, MEMs, power, and photonics packaging, driving innovations that have enabled its division, izmo Microsystems, to achieve breakthroughs and position itself among a select group worldwide, recognized for advanced semiconductor research and integration expertise.

Commenting on the recognition, Sanjay Soni, Managing Director of izmo Ltd., said: "This DSIR recognition validates our sustained investment in semiconductor packaging and our pioneering work in silicon photonics. As AI, cloud, and data center demands continue to accelerate globally, our strategy is to build India's leadership in advanced packaging technologies that form the foundation of the next era of computing."

Silicon photonics is redefining semiconductors by using light to transmit data at ultra-high speeds, offering breakthroughs in bandwidth, latency, and power efficiency. It is emerging as the backbone of AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centers, where massive datasets must be processed and moved seamlessly. Market analysts value the global silicon photonics industry at USD 2.65 billion in 2025, with projections surpassing USD 9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of more than 25%. Packaging plays a central role in unlocking this potential, ensuring the integration and scalability needed for commercial deployment.

By leveraging DSIR recognition, izmo Ltd. aims to tap government resources, accelerate its R & D roadmap, and further establish itself as a global leader in silicon photonics packaging -- contributing to India's position in the worldwide semiconductor ecosystem.

About izmo Ltd.

izmo Ltd., through its semiconductor division - izmo Microsystems, is India's first specialist in silicon photonics packaging and advanced system-in-package (SiP) manufacturing. With a state-of-the-art cleanroom facility in Bangalore, the company provides custom IC and SiP packaging, high-reliability RF/MW solutions, co-packaged optics, and EV/green energy power modules. By combining deep engineering expertise with global partnerships, izmo Microsystems delivers cutting-edge packaging solutions for high-performance computing, AI infrastructure, telecommunications, aerospace, and green energy, while supporting India's Make in India initiative.

