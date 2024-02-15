Jain (Deemed-to-be University) announces Applications live for School of Allied Healthcare and Sciences 2024

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 15: Jain (Deemed-to-be University) is delighted to announce the initiation of admissions for the April 2024 batch at the prestigious School of Allied Healthcare and Sciences (SAHS), recognized by the paramedical board Karnataka. As one of the Top paramedical colleges in Karnataka and among the best allied healthcare colleges in Bangalore, SAHS offers an array of cutting-edge courses, providing aspiring medical professionals with a platform for Top-notch education and hands-on practical exposure.

A Comprehensive Offering of Allied Health Science Courses:

SAHS proudly presents an array of top allied health science courses, addressing the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. The curriculum encompasses a range of specialised programs, including:

BSc Nuclear Medicine Technology

BSc Cardiac Care Technology

BSc Urology and Immunology

BSc Medical Imaging Technology

BSc Psychology

BSc Cancer Biology

BSc Food, Nutrition and Dietetics

MSc Cancer Biology

MSc Neuropsychology

MSc Molecular Medicine and Stem Cell Technology

MSc Clinical Embryology and Assisted Reproductive Technology

MSc Virology and Immunology

MSc Clinical Psychology and MSc Neuropsychology

MSc Food, Nutrition and Dietetics

BSc Anesthesia & Operation Theatre Technology

Providing students with a comprehensive platform to explore and excel in their chosen fields.

Conducive Educational Environment:

Situated in the vibrant city of Bangalore, the Institute of Allied Health Sciences at Jain University, ranked among the top allied health science courses, offers students a conducive environment for in-depth learning about the healthcare industry. The curriculum is meticulously crafted, integrating the latest developments in the field to ensure alignment with best global standards making it one of the best paramedical colleges in Bangalore. Students are encouraged to push the boundaries of medical diagnostics and treatment, fostering a culture of exploration, research, and development.

Scores of Career-Focused Courses:

Reflecting on the elite list of top paramedical colleges in Karnataka, SAHS, under Jain University, presents a diverse range of allied healthcare courses tailored to meet the specific career aspirations of students. Whether aspiring to be a physiotherapist, radiologist, nutritionist, or psychologist, SAHS provides courses that align with career paths and industry demands, contributing to its recognition as one of the best colleges for allied health sciences.

Remarkable Placements and Industry Collaborations:

With over 10 courses to choose from, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), one of the best allied health colleges in Bangalore, offers excellent placement opportunities and has collaborated with industry leaders like Aikya Fertility & Research Centre, aligning with the paramedical board Karnataka. Students receive placement assistance, securing positions in renowned hospitals and clinics such as Apollo, Aster, Oasis, Cloud Nine, Nova Fertility, and many more. Workshops and training sessions are conducted to empower students for successful placements across the country.

Certified Accomplishments of Jain (Deemed-to-be University):

Jain University, holding an A++ rating by NAAC, is recognized as one of India's Top universities and falling in the list of top paramedical colleges in Bangalore, prioritising entrepreneurship, research, sports, and academic excellence. SAHS, an intrinsic institute within the Jain Group of Institutions, now welcomes admissions for paramedical courses.

How to Apply:

For further details and to embark on a bright and successful medical career, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website: https://sahs.jainuniversity.ac.in/ or you can contact on: +91 8050473797 for all the admission related queries.

Join Jain (Deemed-to-be University), known for its Top paramedical college and allied health science courses that encourage you to chart your course to a thriving and fulfilling medical profession!

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University):

Ranked among the top universities in India and considered a cerebral destination for students across the world and Bangalore in particular, for its illustrious history of developing talent, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is a hub for learning in every sense of the word.

The University which is based in Bangalore - the Silicon Valley of India, offers a conducive environment for learning, be it academically or extracurricular activities. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields, and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and groundbreaking work to simplify and manage life better.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)