JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Opens Applications for Master of Computer Applications (MCA) 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is excited to announce the opening of applications for its Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme for the academic year 2025. Offered at the prestigious School of CS and IT, District Fund Road, Jayanagar 9th Block, Bengaluru, this advanced degree is designed for those aspiring to make their mark in the ever-evolving field of information technology.

The MCA programme at JAIN is tailored to equip students with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills to meet the growing demands of the IT industry. With a strong emphasis on emerging technologies, graduates will be well-prepared for careers in critical areas such as information security, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

Specialisations Offered

* Information Security integrated with Certification in CompTIA Security+

* Storage and Cloud Technology integrated with Certification in CompTIA Cloud+

* Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Electives:

* General with Electives

The MCA curriculum is designed to provide a robust educational experience, blending theoretical knowledge with hands-on practice through workshops, live projects, and real-world problem-solving scenarios. Students will have opportunities to engage with industry experts and develop skills that are highly sought after in today's job market.

Programme Highlights

* Cutting-edge specialisations aligned with the latest industry advancements

* Certifications from globally recognised organisations such as CompTIA

* Mentorship from experienced faculty and industry professionals

* Extensive opportunities for internships and collaborative projects

* Live projects, workshops, and seminars aimed at strengthening practical skills

* Eligibility and Selection Process

To be eligible for the MCA programme, applicants must have completed a bachelor's degree, preferably with Mathematics at the 10+2 level or at the graduation level, and achieved a minimum of 50% marks (45% for candidates belonging to reserved categories).

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is inviting applications for the MCA programme for the 2025 batch. Interested candidates can register online at: Apply for MCA 2025.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is dedicated to providing high-quality education that merges academic rigour with industry relevance, ensuring students are well-equipped for successful careers in IT. The university's focus on experiential learning and partnerships with industry leaders guarantees that graduates possess the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in today's technology-driven landscape.

For more information on the application and admission process for the MCA programme at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), please contact:

Admissions Office

JAIN Knowledge Campus

#44/4, District Fund Road

Jayanagar 9th Block, Bengaluru - 560069

Email: enquiry.pg@jainuniversity.ac.in

Website: scsit.jainuniversity.ac.in

