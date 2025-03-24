Jainam Broking Limited Hosts IOC 6.0 - India's Largest Options Trading Conclave & Achieves Guinness World Record

PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 24: Jainam Broking Limited successfully organized the sixth edition of the Indian Options Conclave (IOC 6.0) on March 21st and 22nd, 2025, at the SIECC Convention Centre, Surat. As India's premier options trading conclave, IOC 6.0 witnessed an unprecedented 20,429 registrations (online and spot)--the highest in its history--spanning 28 states, 5 union territories, and 683 cities nationwide. The event attracted 15,683 attendees, 60 exhibitors, and 40 expert speakers for two days of insightful discussions, live trading demonstrations, and groundbreaking industry innovations.

A Hub of Knowledge & Market Insights IOC 6.0 provided traders, investors, and financial professionals with an unparalleled platform to explore advanced trading strategies, market trends, and cutting-edge innovations. Attendees participated in inspiring knowledge sessions led by industry veterans, real-time live trading demonstrations, and an expansive exhibition featuring over 70 exhibitors showcasing the latest tools, platforms, and services revolutionizing the trading ecosystem.

Exclusive Sessions by Industry Experts: A major highlight of the event was an exclusive session by Dr. Vijay Kedia, a renowned Indian investor and founder of Kedia Securities. He shared invaluable insights on successful investing, emphasizing the importance of sectoral trends and company management analysis in making informed decisions.

Another unique session was conducted by Mr. Harshubh Shah, an Astro-mathematics trader and analyst, who delved into the scientific relevance of astrology in stock market trends. He elaborated on how astrological principles can be leveraged to enhance trading strategies, offering a fresh perspective to market participants.

A Historic Guinness World Record Achievement

In a monumental milestone, Jainam Broking Limited has officially earned a Guinness World Record for organizing the Largest Financial Investment Lesson. This remarkable accomplishment was made possible with the strong support and guidance of Mr. Harshubh Mahesh Shah, whose commitment was instrumental in turning this vision into reality.

A record-breaking 5,293 participants came together in a single session to enhance their financial market knowledge--making history and advancing the cause of financial literacy in India. This achievement stands as a proud testament to Jainam Broking's dedication to empowering individuals through accessible and impactful financial education.

Following the record-breaking success of Indian Options Conclave (IOC 6.0) in Surat, Jainam Broking Limited is set to expand its flagship event to multiple cities across India. The upcoming editions--IOC 6.1 to IOC 6.8--will be hosted in Jaipur, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Indore, and Pune in the coming months.

Renowned entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker Ankur Warikoo shared powerful insights on personal finance and wealth creation, highlighting the importance of financial education and long-term investing. Known for his relatable delivery and practical advice, Warikoo covered a range of key financial principles aimed at helping individuals take charge of their financial future.

Leadership Insights on IOC 6.0's Success Reflecting on the event's success, Mr. Milan Parikh, Managing Director of Jainam Broking Limited, remarked, "IOC 6.0 was a celebration of financial expertise, uniting some of the brightest minds in the industry. Our Guinness World Record achievement is a testament to our commitment to empowering investors through knowledge, innovation, and expert insights."

A Legacy of Trading Excellence Jainam Broking Limited has transformed IOC 6.0 into a powerhouse of trading excellence, setting new benchmarks in strategy, education, and execution. By bridging knowledge with action, the firm continues to empower traders to stay ahead in the dynamic world of options trading. With each edition, IOC strengthens its reputation as the ultimate platform for those who strive not just to trade, but to master the markets.

Acknowledging Our Valued Partners Jainam Broking Limited extends its heartfelt gratitude to its partners for their unwavering support in making IOC 6.0 a grand success: Diamond Partner: Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSE), Platinum Partner: Greeksoft, Silver Partners: O I Pulse & Malkan Views, Exchange Partners: BSE, NSE, MCX, ICCL, NCDEX, CDSL, Banking Partner: Axis Bank, Risk Partner: Nerve, Media Partner: Khushi Advertising, Event Partner: U & I Resources Pvt Ltd., Internet Partner: Airlink

About Jainam Broking Limited

Jainam Broking Limited is a public limited company established in 2003 and headquartered in Surat, Gujarat. The company is a member of NSE, BSE, MCX, MSE, NCDEX, and CDSL, offering a wide range of financial services, including equity, derivatives, currency, commodities, IPOs, PMS, mutual funds, insurance, and asset management. With 25+ branches, 1,200+ partners, and 2.8+ lakh DP accounts across India, the company has won numerous awards for its performance and services, including NSE Market Achievers Regional Retail Member of the Year, MCX Leading Member in Options, and Best Performance in SLBM at BSE. Jainam's vision is to become the most trusted and preferred financial partner for its customers and partners. For more information, visit https://www.jainam.in/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648193/Jainam_Broking_Guinness_World_Record.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624365/5177504/Jainam_Broking_Limited_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)