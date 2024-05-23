Jakson Group Unveils Next-Generation CPCB IV+ Compliant Gensets

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 23: Jakson Group, a leading Energy and Infrastructure solutions company, unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in its pursuit of innovation with the introduction of their CPCB IV+ Compliant Genset. This state-of-the-art product introduces cutting-edge features, setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation in the power generation sector.

Reflecting Jakson Group's 77+ years of commitment to quality and reliability, the CPCB IV+ Compliant Gensets epitomize innovation, offering cost savings and reduced environmental impact through superior fuel efficiency. Its compact structure coupled with remarkable load capacity ensures versatile use cases without sacrificing performance.

On the launch of this advanced back-up energy solution, Mr. Sameer Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, Jakson Group emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technologies with renewable energy initiatives. "Our new genset plays a crucial role in providing consistent and reliable power supply, especially in critical areas, thus contributing to the seamless operation of essential services," Mr Gupta remarked. "With each innovation, we are shaping a future where our solutions not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers."

Speaking during the launch event, Mr. Gagan Chanana, CEO & Jt. MD, Jakson Distributed Energy Business, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the CPCB IV+ Compliant Genset, a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in power solutions. With its advanced features and unmatched performance, we believe this product will empower our customers with reliable, efficient, and sustainable power generation solutions, setting new standards in the industry."

Designed to operate under extreme conditions, the new genset exceeds reliability expectations with innovations like a next-generation remote monitoring system, an advanced engine control module, and precise fuel and level sensors. Enhanced safety features and a low total cost of ownership further establish its market superiority, making it an ideal choice for diverse operational needs.

Key technological innovation:

Next-gen remote monitoring, allowing real-time monitoring from anywhere

Audio-visual alarm to enhance safety and reliability

Fuel and DEF level sensors, ensuring accurate monitoring of fuel and diesel exhaust fluid levels

Audio-visual alarm to indicate major faults, enhancing safety and reliability

Lowest total cost of ownership with better fuel efficiency and extended oil and filter change intervals, maximizing cost-effectiveness for users

The CPCB IV+ Compliant Genset exemplifies Jakson Group's commitment to revolutionizing power generation. By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with a proven legacy of excellence, this new offering underscores our dedication to superior performance, reliability, and sustainability. As industries evolve and face new challenges, Jakson Group remains at the forefront, providing cutting-edge solutions that redefine the standards of energy for the future, empowering customers globally.

ABOUT JAKSON GROUP:

Established in the year 1947, the Jakson Group has evolved from specializing in Diesel Generator Manufacturing to becoming a multifaceted Energy Solutions provider. The company's prowess encompasses Distributed Energy, Solar Power, Eco-friendly Energy sources, Alternative Fuels, and high-tech Energy Storage Systems, as well as Renewable, Civil, and Infrastructure EPC services. The Company has an extensive presence throughout India with 5 manufacturing facilities, 30+ Sales Offices, 7 international offices and a wide network of channel partners and dealers making it one of the top 10 energy companies in India. The company, with around 2500 employees, focuses on offering high-quality products and value-driven solutions. Drawing from extensive expertise in the Energy Industry, it serves more than 75,000 loyal customers. For more information on the Company, please visit www.jakson.com

