Jamboree Education Honored by ETS with the TOEFL Powerhouse Delhi 2024 Award

New Delhi [India], November 25: In a moment of pride and achievement, Jamboree Education has been recognised by ETS (Educational Testing Service), the global administrator of the GRE and TOEFL, with the prestigious TOEFL Powerhouse Delhi 2024 award. The award celebrates the premier study abroad institute for the highest number of TOEFL test-takers in Delhi for the academic year 2023-24. This is another accolade in Jamboree's remarkable legacy of 30 years, making world-class education accessible to all.

The award ceremony took place on November 20, 2024, at The Ashok Hotel in Delhi, attended by prominent industry leaders and educators committed to empowering students on their global education journey. Sachin Jain, Country Manager for India and South Asia at ETS, presented the award to Jamboree's team, represented by Vineet Gupta, Anupa Dasgupta, Rajan Bhatia, and Praduman Aggarwal.

Jamboree Education, a trusted name in study-abroad test preparation and admissions consulting, has long been at the forefront of helping Indian students gain access to top-tier universities worldwide. This award reinforces Jamboree's role in guiding thousands of students toward academic success, equipping them to excel in standardised tests such as TOEFL and GRE.

"Our recognition as a TOEFL Powerhouse is a testament to our unwavering commitment to student success," said Vineet Gupta, Co-Founder of Jamboree Education. "We believe in not just preparing students for tests but also guiding them in their journey toward securing admissions to the world's best institutions. This award is dedicated to the thousands of students who have trusted us with their dreams."

At the event, ETS highlighted its mission of broadening access to global education through innovative tools and partnerships with test preparation leaders like Jamboree. With the TOEFL as the world's most widely accepted English language proficiency test--recognised by over 13,000 institutions in 160+ countries--this recognition underscores the importance of quality coaching and preparation in achieving student success.

ETS also introduced the TOEFL Official Beginner's Guide and TOEFL TestReady platform, which are resources designed to simplify test preparation for aspiring students. These tools reflect ETS's dedication to improving access, streamlining the registration process, and reducing turnaround times for score reports.

The event included panel discussions with ETS leaders and industry experts. Notably, the session led by Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia, explored "What Drives a Student's Decision to Study Abroad?" During the discussion, insights revealed an impressive 30% increase in TOEFL test-takers for graduate programs in the U.S.

Additionally, destinations like Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and South Korea are gaining traction among Indian students alongside traditional favourites, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia.

As Jamboree Education celebrates this milestone, it remains dedicated to its mission of opening doors to top-tier global education. The institute's expert coaching with personalised counselling equips students to secure admissions to their dream colleges while enhancing their chances of visa approvals through stellar test performances and guidance.

"We are proud to be a part of this collective effort to transform the aspirations of Indian students into reality," said Vineet Gupta, Co-Founder of Jamboree Education. "This recognition fuels our drive to continue delivering exceptional results for students aspiring to succeed internationally."

With over three decades of expertise, Jamboree Education has empowered students to achieve their dreams, one high test score at a time. This award reiterates its role as a trusted partner in Indian students' journey toward academic and professional excellence.

