Jamboree Education Launches Four New Centres in Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 17: Jamboree Education, a leading provider of test preparation and academic counselling for students aspiring to study abroad, is excited to announce the launch of four new centres across India, taking the total to 34 centers. These new locations in Bellandur (Bangalore), Salt Lake (Kolkata), Tarnaka (Hyderabad), and Hinjawadi (Pune) will cater to the growing demand for study-abroad counselling services and expert coaching in competitive exams such as GMAT, GRE, SAT, TOEFL, IELTS, and more.

Since 1993, Jamboree Education has helped lakhs of students achieve their dreams of studying at top universities worldwide. The expansion of its physical presence is a testament to the company's commitment to making high-quality education accessible to students across India.

"We are thrilled to open these new centres in four major cities across India. This expansion not only enables us to reach more students, but also allows us to provide personalised coaching and expert advice to help them succeed in their academic and professional pursuits," said Aryama Dutta Saikia, CEO of Jamboree Education. "These new locations reflect our continued growth and commitment to supporting students in their journeys to study abroad."

New Locations:

* Bellandur (Bangalore) - Conveniently located for students and professionals in South Bangalore, this centre will offer personalised coaching for various international entrance exams, along with admissions counselling for universities across the world.

* Salt Lake (Kolkata) - Situated in the IT hub of eastern India and one of Kolkata's most prominent educational hubs, the Salt Lake centre is poised to serve aspiring students from the eastern part of India.

* Tarnaka (Hyderabad) - Located in a prime educational and residential zone, the Tarnaka centre will cater to students looking to pursue higher education abroad, providing them with world-class coaching and resources.

* Hinjawadi (Pune) - Known for its thriving student community, the Hinjawadi centre in Pune will offer students access to specialised courses designed to help them excel in their global education journey.

These new centres will offer Jamboree's signature teaching methods, which combine classroom instruction, mock tests, and personalised mentoring to ensure the best results. Each location will be staffed with expert trainers and academic counselors who are dedicated to guiding students through every stage of their exam preparation and application processes.

In addition to test preparation, Jamboree Education provides services such as visa counseling, application assistance, and profile evaluation to ensure that students have a comprehensive support system as they work towards studying abroad.

The launch of these centres is part of Jamboree Education's broader strategy to provide students with the resources and guidance they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive global education landscape. With these four new centres, Jamboree is set to enhance its footprint and continue helping students realise their dreams of studying at prestigious international institutions.

About Jamboree Education

Jamboree Education is India's leading institute for standardised test preparation. With over 30 years of experience, the company offers coaching and counseling services for exams such as GRE, GMAT, SAT, IELTS, TOEFL, and others. Jamboree's expert faculty and comprehensive programs have helped thousands of students gain admission to top universities across the globe. The company is committed to empowering students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed in their academic and professional aspirations.

For more information, please visit www.jamboreeindia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)