Jana Small Finance Bank Launches Used Car Loans Powered by Scienaptic AI

New York [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1: Scienaptic AI, a global leader in AI-powered credit decisioning, today announced that Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB), one of India's fastest-growing scheduled commercial banks, has partnered with it to launch Jana Bank's Used Car Loan product. By leveraging Scienaptic's advanced AI scorecards, Jana SFB will be able to expand its retail lending presence and deliver faster, smarter, and more inclusive auto financing solutions, while maintaining strong risk controls and portfolio.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Jana SFB has been steadily expanding as a full-service bank, serving salaried professionals, entrepreneurs, self-employed individuals, and small businesses through a robust mix of digital and physical banking. Since becoming a scheduled commercial bank in 2018, Jana SFB has grown to operate 809 outlets across 23 states and 2 union territories, serving over 12 million customers. Known for its customer-centric approach and digital-first mindset, the bank has consistently introduced innovative financial products tailored to diverse customer needs, including the launch of its used car financing segment.

Commenting on the partnership, Pradeep Rebello, Business Head - Vehicle Loans, Jana Small Finance Bank, said, "Used cars are becoming the first set of wheels for millions of Indians - young professionals, new families, and business owners. With Scienaptic AI-driven scorecards, we can extend credit faster and more responsibly, while enhancing customer experience and maintaining superior portfolio quality. This partnership enables us to strengthen our retail lending business and serve evolving customer needs."

Joydip Gupta, Head of APAC at Scienaptic AI, added, "We are excited to support Jana Bank in their next chapter of growth. Our AI-driven scorecards have been continuously refined with machine learning and market validation, helping banks launch new products confidently while managing portfolio risk. This partnership exemplifies how AI/ML technology can empower financial institutions to expand responsibly, reaching more customers with innovative credit solutions."

Ramnath Sivasubramanian, EVP, Head of BI & Analytics, Jana Small Finance Bank said, "At Jana, data-driven decisioning is at the core of how we innovate for our customers. Scienaptic AI enables us to harness richer data and advanced machine learning to launch new products quickly, deliver accurate credit decisions, and provide faster turnaround times for our customers."

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with a mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning BRE. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovations, integrating more data into decision-making processes, utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes.

Used by India's largest microfinance institutions (MFIs), major banks, leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and prominent fintechs, Scienaptic processes over 50 lakh credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than ₹40,000 crore monthly, enabling over 20 lakh underserved individuals monthly with limited or no credit history to access personal loans, credit cards, vehicle loans, MSME loans, and MFI loans.

Scienaptic's credit BRE platform puts robust underwriting capabilities at the fingertips of in-house underwriting teams. Today, more than 150 lenders rely on Scienaptic's platform to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of their underwriting.

For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai

About Jana Small Finance Bank

Jana Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank, is the 4th largest Small Finance Bank in India with an experience of over 17 years in lending and serving 12 million customers. The Bank was launched in March 2018, is a solid combination of a digital institution and national presence across 23 states and 2 union territories, spread across 809 branches. From its origin of being a NBFC-MFI, the bank has transformed steadily over the years, leading to 70%+ of its lending book being secured, mostly backed by mortgages. The Bank has created a fast growing retail deposit franchise with a strong brand presence and high standards of customer service. The bank's management team has an average experience of 27 years with a reputed and well-rounded Board.

Note: All Numbers are as on 30th June 2025 unless specified otherwise

For more details, please visit - https://www.janabank.com/

