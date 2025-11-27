JB Plaster Launches JB GOLD & JB OMAAN WHITE: Premium Gypsum Plaster Range Aiming to Transform the Plaster Industry

India PR Distribution

Haryana [India], November 27: JB Plaster, a leading manufacturer of Plaster of Paris, has introduced two new premium Plaster of Paris Range, JB GOLD and JB OMAAN WHITE, engineered to deliver international-standard quality at a price that remains unmatched in the industry.

With a focus on whiteness, ideal setting time, high strength, and refined finish quality, both JB GOLD and JB OMAAN WHITE raise the bar for what contractors, builders, and interior designers can expect from modern plaster solutions. The products are certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and comply with quality benchmarks outlined by the Indian Standardisation Organisation (ISO), ensuring reliability backed by scientific manufacturing.

Leading a New Era of Quality in the Plaster Industry

The Plaster of Paris market has long struggled with inconsistent quality and a lack of standardized products. JB Plaster is committed to shifting the industry toward scientific processing, strict quality control, and international-grade performance, while keeping products affordable for contractors and end-users.

"JB GOLD and JB OMAAN WHITE were created to deliver international-standard plaster at a price point that the industry has never seen before," said Dr. Kamal Sharma, Director, JB Plaster. "Our focus has been on achieving unmatched whiteness, ideal setting time, and superior strength while maintaining strict BIS and ISO compliance. These products represent our vision to modernize and uplift the plaster industry."

Premium Products Designed for Superior Performance

JB GOLD

A high-whiteness, smooth-finishing premium plaster designed for superior coverage, ideal setting time, and an ultra-refined surface. JB GOLD is suitable for homes, commercial projects, and large-scale construction, making it a versatile choice where finish quality and consistency matters.

JB OMAAN WHITE

A next-generation, high-strength premium plaster created for applications requiring durability, enhanced bonding, and consistent performance. With excellent whiteness and a strong, uniform finish, JB OMAAN WHITE is ideal for luxury premium interiors where superior refinement is essential.

Commitment to Quality & Innovation

JB Plaster continues to invest in modern manufacturing equipment, improved calcination techniques, laboratory testing, and product development to ensure consistent quality and long-term reliability.

About JB Plaster

Founded in 1996, JB Plaster is a quality-driven manufacturer of Plaster of Paris, known for producing high-purity, high-strength gypsum products tailored for modern construction needs. With a commitment to innovation, BIS certification, and ISO-compliant processes, JB Plaster aims to deliver premium-grade plaster products at unmatched value. For more information, samples, or dealership enquiries-Visit www.jbplaster.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)