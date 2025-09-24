JBT Marel Inaugurates Global Production Centre in India to Strengthen Food Processing Innovation

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: JBT Marel, a global leader in food processing technology, today inaugurated its Global Production Centre (GPC) in India, marking a major milestone in the company's commitment to serve the Indian and Asia-Pacific markets with world-class solutions.

JBT Marel India Pvt. Ltd., Vivan Kohli Industrial Estate, Old Mumbai Pune Highway, Naigaon, Taluka - Maval, Vadgaon, Pune the new facility was inaugurated by Brian Deck, CEO JBT Marel, Augusto Rizzolo, Vice President and President Regions and Integration, Bob Petri, Vice President and President Met and Prepared Foods and Jack Martin, Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer.

Other dignitaries present at the occasion included Manuel Kaufmann, Senior Director, DF & H APAC, Per Friberg, Senior Director, Prepared Foods; and Vikram Mulmule, Vice President, South Asia, Shivendra Singh, Operations Manager, South Asia Subcontinent, JBT Marel.

The GPC is designed to expand production capabilities and showcase cutting-edge processes that meet the growing demand for efficient and sustainable food processing in the region.

Speaking at the ceremony, Augusto Rizzolo, EVP and President, Regions and Integration, said, "The Global Production Centre in India is a proud milestone for us and reinforces our commitment to driving innovation in food processing. This facility not only brings global expertise closer to our customers in South Asia, but also positions India as a key hub for advanced solutions that can serve the wider Asia region."

India's food processing industry is one of the largest in the world, contributing nearly 12% to manufacturing GDP and employing over 8 million people. Rising consumer demand for packaged and ready-to-eat foods, combined with government initiatives such as Make in India and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Food Processing, is rapidly positioning the country as a global hub for innovation.

JBT Marel's new GPC is strategically located to support this growth by providing advanced, sustainable solutions for Indian companies while also serving as an export base for the Asia region.

With this launch, JBT Marel reaffirms its purpose to "Transform the Future of Food" and strengthen its focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric growth in one of the world's most dynamic food markets.

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT Marel brings together the complementary strengths of both the JBT and Marel organizations to transform the future of food. JBT Marel provides unique and holistic solutions offering by designing, manufacturing, and servicing cutting-edge technology, systems, and software for a broad range of food and beverage end markets. JBT Marel aims to create better outcomes for customers by optimizing food yield and efficiency, improving food safety and quality, and enhancing uptime and proactive maintenance, all while reducing waste and resource use across the global food supply chain. JBT Marel operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 30 countries.

For more information, please visit www.jbtmarel.com.

