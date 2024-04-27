JEE Main 2024 Results: Over 41,500 Physics Wallah Students Qualify for JEE Advanced

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 27: Physics Wallah (PW), India's leading ed-tech platform, has announced impressive results in JEE Main 2024 for session two, with over 41,500 of its students qualifying for JEE Advanced. Notably, more than 28 PW students ranked under 1,000, over 75 ranked under 2,000, upwards of 258 ranked under 5,000, and at least 712 ranked under 10,000. This remarkable success reflects Physics Wallah's integrated approach to education, seamlessly combining digital and physical platforms to offer a holistic and effective learning experience.

Leading the pack of high achievers from PW are students like Sandeep Jha (99.99 percentile), Vinayak Gupta (99.99 percentile), Kavish Sureka (99.98 percentile), Himanshu (99.98 percentile), Rajbeer Singh (99.98 percentile), and Deepak (99.98 percentile). This result includes a mix of online courses at PW app and offline tech-enabled centers, PW Vidyapeeth.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO, said, "The outstanding results of our students in JEE Main 2024 fill me with immense pride. Their achievements are a testament to our teacher's dedication in providing quality education and unwavering support. We celebrate each of our successful students and wish them great success in JEE Advanced. We remain committed to supporting them on this journey."

The NTA will open JEE Advanced 2024 registration on April 27, with a deadline of May 07. The exam is scheduled for May 26, and results will be out on June 09.

About Physics Wallah (PW)

Physics Wallah (PW) is a leading Indian EdTech company founded in 2020, and headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PW is democratizing education on a massive scale in India, with a presence spanning online, offline, and hybrid modes, reaching 98% of India's pin codes. PW is reshaping India's educational landscape by providing free quality education to more than 4 crores of students through its 85 YouTube channels in 7 vernacular languages. Starting as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW became a Unicorn in 2022 and now it has more than 27 lakh paid students, and 1 crore app downloads on the PW App. PW has expanded into 28 test prep categories and a skilling vertical, with over 79 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth (offline) and 48 Pathshala (hybrid) centers across the country. PW is students' lifelong learning partner, empowering them throughout their educational trajectory, from a student to self-sufficient skilled professionals.

