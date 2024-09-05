JK Paper Marks Teacher's Day with a Moving Tribute to Teachers and Visually Impaired Students

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: To mark Teacher's Day, JK Paper, a leader in the paper manufacturing industry, is proud to unveil a powerful film that celebrates the profound relationship between teacher and students. This film shines a light on the extraordinary work of Sumeet Sanjay Patil, an art teacher at Snehajyoti Nivasi Blind School in Ratnagiri District, Maharashtra, and his innovative approach to tactile learning. Over the years, Sumeet has taught over 1,000 visually-impaired students the art of painting, using his unique technique of linking colors to fragrances--known as "Rang-Gandh." This method not only motivates students to paint but also builds their confidence, demonstrating that art can be experienced through senses other than sight. Some of these paintings have been exhibited across the country and has also been used to spread awareness.

Set against the contrasting backdrops of the bustling city of Mumbai and the tranquil Konkan villages, the film narrates Sumeet's remarkable journey as he introduces his visually impaired students to the realms of art and creativity. The film begins with a poignant image of a blank canvas, symbolizing the untapped potential within every child. As the story unfolds, viewers witness Sumeet's groundbreaking methods--such as linking colours to fragrances and using 3D outliners--that enable his blind students to experience and create art in a tangible way.

The narrative is enriched by testimonials from the students, sharing their fears, struggles, and ultimate triumphs. Their words echo the transformative power of Sumeet's teaching, showcasing how art can be felt with the heart, not just seen with the eyes. Sumeet's commitment extends beyond the classroom in Mumbai, as he travels to the remote villages of Konkan to spread his unique form of art education, ensuring that no child is left behind in their creative journey.

The film concludes with a heartfelt message, highlighting the students' vibrant, textured artworks that tell their stories through touch rather than sight. These masterpieces represent the limitless possibilities that arise when imagination is nurtured by a passionate and committed teacher.

Partha Biswas, Chief of Sales & Marketing at JK Paper, commented on the campaign, "This Teacher's Day, we wanted to shine a light on the incredible impact that teachers like Sumeet have on their students, especially those with special needs. His innovative approach to teaching art is not just a lesson in creativity but a testament to the power of tactile learning. The objective of this campaign is to highlight the crucial role of teachers in shaping the lives of their students, particularly those with special needs. It also emphasizes the importance of creating opportunities for differently abled individuals to express themselves creatively. Just like our teachers are dedicated towards playing a crucial role in shaping the lives of their students, JK Paper is also dedicated towards shaping an eco-friendly world. Our paper is sourced from 9.50 lakh acres of Agro Social Farm Forestry Program, which not only supports sustainable practices but also provides livelihoods for close to 1,30,000 farmer families."

The campaign also highlighted how visually impaired students connected with JK Paper on a tactile level. The texture, weight and feel of the paper became their canvas, allowing them to perceive art through touch, creating a deep emotional bond between the students and the medium. For these students, JK Paper has been more than just a medium, it's a source of emotional expression. The feel of the paper in their hands evokes emotions and allows them to create art that resonates with their experiences, making the paper an integral part of their artistic journey. The connection between the students and JK Paper is a testament to the brand's commitment to making a difference in the lives of those with special needs. JK Paper honours the unwavering dedication of teachers like Sumeet, who go the extra mile to ensure every student has a chance to shine.

By showcasing this film, JK Paper and Snehajyoti Nivasi Blind School aim to inspire others to support initiatives that foster creativity in education. With 295 million visually impaired individuals worldwide, including over 10 million in India, waiting for their creative potential to be realized, this campaign emphasizes the ongoing, transformative nature of learning and teaching.

This campaign is not just a tribute to Sumeet and all the teachers but a celebration of the human spirit's resilience and creativity.

Video Link - https://youtu.be/khYoVibfUEw

About JK Paper

JK Paper's legacy dates back to 1938 with the establishment of Straw Products Ltd. In Bhopal. Today, JK Paper is a leading Indian player in Office Papers, Coated Papers, Writing and Printing Papers, and High-end Packaging Boards. The company operates three integrated Pulp and Paper Mills: Unit JKPM in Rayagada, Odisha, near the Eastern coast of India, Unit CPM in Songadh, Gujarat, on the Western coast, and The Sirpur Paper Mills (SPM), a subsidiary in Kagaznagar, Telangana. With a recently completed 170,000 TPA capacity expansion in Packaging Board at Unit CPM, JK Paper's present installed capacity stands at 761,000 TPA. The company has also ventured into the Corrugation business through the acquisition of Horizon Packs Pvt. Ltd. And Securipax Packaging Pvt. Ltd. In FY 23-24, JK Paper acquired a 100% stake in Manipal Utilities Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Moving forward, the company will focus on improving the efficiency of these plants for better cost advantages.

JK Paper has embarked on a digital transformation journey in key manufacturing processes to reduce variations, improve quality, enhance cost efficiency, deliver better and faster service, and create a direct connection with end customers.

RSVP

Yasin Hamidani | 9967836604 | yasin@mediacare.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)