Join AIWO's Health & Wealth Summit 2025 - India's definitive event on Longevity, Vitality & Wealth | June 17 | The Leela Palace, Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14: In a world where health is the new wealth, AIWO proudly announces the Health & Wealth Summit 2025 -- an exclusive, one-day summit designed to reshape the lives and mindsets of India's most influential decision-makers. This is not just a summit. It's a reset. A complete redefinition of how to live, lead, and perform--longer, better, stronger.

Hosted in the iconic Leela Palace, Chennai, the summit is the brainchild of Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, the visionary Mentor of AIWO, whose approach to wellness and longevity has inspired thousands. Known for his sharp intellect and fearless thinking, Sivasankaran has built a platform that now invites the nation's elite to unlock the future of human performance.

If you're a CEO pushing against fatigue, a CXO chasing clarity, a startup founder balancing purpose with peak productivity, or a healthcare leader seeking the cutting edge--this summit is your competitive advantage.

This isn't another conference. It's an evolution in strategic thinking and personal mastery.

Three Tracks. One Mission. A Lifetime of Impact.

8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Metabolic and ,

Cutting-edge insights on reversing chronic decline and optimizing core health.

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Ageless Beauty and Anti-Aging Science

Inside the science of reversing biological age, with aesthetic and cellular solutions.

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

The Billionaire's Hour

Strategies for sustaining wealth, building generational legacy, and fueling high-performance leadership.

Each session delivers not just knowledge, but transformation.

What Makes This Summit Different?

- Exclusive Format: Designed for India's most forward-thinking minds

- Direct Access: Interact personally with Chinnakannan Sivasankaran

- Curated Learning: Every session is outcome-driven and deeply immersive

- Premium Environment: Hosted at one of India's most luxurious venues

This is the intersection of longevity science, inner excellence, and wealth intelligence.

CEOs and CXOs seeking long-term vitality and peak clarity, Founders in healthtech, wellness, or performance sectors, Healthcare professionals aiming to stay ahead of the curve, Investors and business leaders focused on personal growth and sustainable impact can attend this summit. If you're building the future, this is where you fuel it.

Registration Details

- ₹6,000 - Single Track Access

- ₹15,000 - Full-Day Access (Includes gourmet meals and access to all sessions)

"Health is the foundation. Wealth is the amplifier. And when mastered together, you unlock an unstoppable life." - Chinnakannan Sivasankaran, Mentor - AIWO

For inquiries please contact: 94887 78151

Reserve your seat before capacity closes: https://www.district.in/events/health-and-wealth-summit-2025-with-chinnakannan-sivasankaran-jun17-2025-buy-tickets?disableSSR=true

