Join the Revolution in Tech at Grace Hopper Celebration India 2024 - Empowering Diversity and Innovation

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: India's largest gathering of women and nonbinary technologists, Grace Hopper Celebration India (GHCI) 2024, organised by AnitaB.org India, is set to inspire and empower over 15,000 women and nonbinary technologists, at the Bangalore International Centre (BIEC) from November 20-22, 2024. With 250+ speakers and 80+ hours of cuttiedge content spanning across AI, ML, Cloud, IoT, and Tech for Social Good, GHCI 24 will focus on immersive learning, networking, and collaboration. The theme for GHCI 24 is 'me+we', which celebrates the collective power of women and nonbinary technologists, highlighting individual contributions and ambitions. With a special focus on wellness, diversity, and inclusion--particularly through initiatives for LGBTQIA+ and nonbinary voices--this year's event promises to set new standards for empowering change-makers and leaders in tech. GHCI 24 aims to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the tech industry by providing a platform for building relationships; connecting with the larger community; growing technical, career, and culture skills; and celebrating the achievements of women and nonbinary individuals in technology.

With sponsors like Google, Wells Fargo, American Express, Avalara, Uber, Walmart, HSBC, Intuit, Open Door, UKG, Oracle,Twilio, Western Digital and more, GHCI 24 will feature expanded tracks on technology and also host a special media track focused on empowering individuals in communications and media with talks on the role that language plays in building the threads of diversity and inclusion in society.

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President & CEO of AnitaB.org, said, "We are thrilled to bring Grace Hopper Celebration back to India! At AnitaB.org, we're dedicated to advancing gender equity and pay parity in tech. For over 30 years, we have worked globally to tackle industry challenges and foster diverse, impactful careers. Join us at GHCI 24 in Bengaluru to celebrate our collective achievements and make history together!"

Bo Young Lee, President, Research & Advisory, said, "GHCI 24 is a beacon for how the tech industry can embrace change, innovate with purpose, and create lasting impact. We are here to ensure that every participant leaves, feeling empowered to challenge norms, push boundaries, and redefine what's possible in tech."

Shreya Krishnan, Managing Director of AnitaB.org India, adds, "With immense joy, we welcome the return of Grace Hopper Celebration to India! This year's GHCI will be both familiar and refreshingly new, celebrating the extraordinary talent of women and nonbinary individuals in tech. We believe diversity drives innovation and progress. GHCI offers a chance to network, learn, and be inspired. Let's embrace the richness of our diverse journey in technology and make this event a success!."

The event looks to emphasize Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB), with dedicated wellness zones and initiatives aimed at amplifying underrepresented voices, including the LGBTQIA+ and nonbinary communities. GHCI 24 aims to create a place for career advancement, thought leadership, and contributions to building a more diverse and inclusive tech industry.

Spots for GHCI 24 are filling up quickly, and women and nonbinary technologists are encouraged to secure theirs as soon as possible. Virtual attendees can look forward to live streaming all GHCI 24 speakers and sessions through the online platform in real-time. Click here to choose participation option and complete the registration process.

For more information about GHCI 24, please visit https://anitabindia.org/events/ghcindia/ . For media inquiries or to request a press pass, contact ghci@anitab.org

About AnitaB.org India:

AnitaB.org India is dedicated to advancing gender equity and diversity in technology. As part of the global nonprofit AnitaB.org, it focuses on empowering women and nonbinary technologists through programs, events, and initiatives that address industry challenges and foster impactful careers. With a commitment to promoting inclusive tech environments in India, the for-profit social enterprise supports women in technical fields, the organizations that employ them, and the academic institutions that train future generations to drive progress and innovation in the country. For more information, click here: https://anitabindia.org/

