Juspay partners with HSBC to build a Full-Stack, Future-Ready Acquiring Solution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: HSBC, one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations, and Juspay, a leading payments infrastructure company, have announced a strategic partnership to launch a first-of-its-kind acquiring platform tailored to the needs of digital-first, global merchants. This full-stack solution reimagines how acquiring services are delivered at scale, combining HSBC's global network with Juspay's proven expertise in payments infrastructure.

The platform is designed to consolidate the entire payment value chain into a single unified stack, enabling HSBC to offer an agile, end-to-end acquiring experience that rivals the capabilities of modern acquirers. Merchants will derive significant value from this new platform, including access to multiple payment methods through a single provider, significant improvement in payment success rates, considerable cost savings, and industry-leading reliability.

"The acquiring platform we're building with Juspay is a full-stack, future-ready solution that meets the fast-changing needs of today's payments landscape. This all-in-one solution removes the complexities of managing multiple payment methods for our clients, allowing them to focus their time and energy on growing their businesses," said Lewis Sun, Global Head of Domestic and Emerging Payments, HSBC.

"We're excited to partner with HSBC and set a new benchmark for acquiring by demonstrating how banks and fintechs can co-create high-performance, future-ready infrastructure," said Sheetal Lalwani, Co-Founder and COO of Juspay. "Together, we are building a platform that bridges institutional scale with the agility of modern technology."

Built for speed, flexibility, and reliability, the unified payment platform enables end-to-end payment capabilities - native and customised checkout UI, transaction processing with smart routing and retries, access to local payment methods, risk & fraud management, chargebacks and disputes handling, reconciliation and settlement layer, and control & monitoring.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,214bn at 30 June 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About Juspay

Juspay is a leading multinational payments technology company, redefining payments for 500+ top global enterprises and banks. Founded in 2012, the company processes over 300 million daily transactions, exceeding an annualised total payment volume (TPV) of $1 trillion with 99.999% reliability. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Juspay is powered by a global network of 1200+ payment experts operating across San Francisco, Dublin, São Paulo, and Singapore.

