Just Like Snowflakes No Two the Same: MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD Gets a Winter Makeover

Biel [Switzerland], December 2: For many, the magic of winter begins with snow. Each snowflake, a quiet marvel of uniqueness. Capturing this spirit of individuality and snowy wonder is the new MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD Cold Moon. Launching on December 4, the day of the Cold Moon, each model features a unique snowflake that has been lasered onto its moon phase indicator, ensuring that, just like snowflakes, no two timepieces are ever the same!

Crafted in a white hue that evokes the snow-covered landscapes of the winter season, this new watch features the same dial layout as its predecessors, complete with Swatch's earth phase innovation and a moon phase indicator adorned with OMEGA's Moonshine Gold. This model is adorned with signature illustrations from the world of Snoopy at the 9 o'clock position, but this time reimagined with a snowy twist.

Like all Bioceramic MoonSwatch models, this timepiece is crafted from Swatch's patented Bioceramic and boasts many of the OMEGA's legendary Speedmaster Moonwatch iconic features, including an asymmetrical case and the famous tachymeter scale with the dot over ninety.

The OMEGA X Swatch logos are proudly displayed on its dial and crown, and its mission statement is engraved on the back of its case. The battery cover features an Earth-inspired design, while the white VELCRO rubber strap adds a stylish touch.

This MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD will be available worldwide from December 4, 2025, the day of the Cold Full Moon, until the last day of winter on March 20, 2026, at all Swatch stores carrying the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection. However, after December 4, 2025, it will only be available when snow is falling in Switzerland. So, even countries that have never seen snowflakes will wait with excitement for the next snowfall.

MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD

SO33W701L

Case material: white Bioceramic case, crown and pushers

Case diameter: 42.00 mm

Case thickness: 13.75 mm

Lug-to-lug distance: 47.30 mm

Quartz movement: chronograph (seconds only) with moon

phase and earth phase indicators

Water resistance: 3 bar

Glass: box-shaped in biosourced material; an "S" engraved in the center in reference to the Swatch logo

Dial: white opaline with OMEGA X Swatch, Speedmaster and MoonSwatch logos; recessed subdial, hour markers coated with Grade A Super-LumiNova (green emission).

Moon phase indicator with sparkly dark blue moon phase disc featuring two full moons coated with OMEGA's Moonshine Gold. Secret detail in UV ink (blue emission).

Earth phase indicator featuring Earth set against a star-speckled backdrop and oceans coated with UV ink (blue emission).

Hands: hours, minutes and tip of the chronograph seconds

hand coated in Grade A Super-LumiNova (green emission)

Bezel: white Bioceramic bezel with tachymeter scale

featuring white markers

Strap: white VELCRO rubber strap, white Bioceramic loop

