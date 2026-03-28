Justdial Strengthens Its All-in-One Business Platform to Support Local Merchants

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: Local businesses today are managing far more than just sales. From handling calls and enquiries to managing reviews, bookings, competition and digital visibility across platforms, operational complexity has increased significantly for everyday merchants.

Commenting on how Justdial is responding to this shift, Mr. Prashant Nagar, Chief Business Officer at Justdial, said, "At Justdial, our focus has always been on helping businesses grow in a digital-first economy. With 52.8 million active listings and over 629,000 active paid listings, we continue to build tools that simplify daily operations and improve efficiency. From unified Justdial and Google listing management through Universal Business Listing to AI-led features for lead handling, auto rating and review management, customer engagement, visibility tracking and competitive insights, our platform enables vendors to manage their business seamlessly from one place. Backed by 155.7 million ratings and reviews, the trust placed in Justdial continues to guide how we build for merchants. In select verticals such as healthcare and astrology, our zero-commission model enables unlimited bookings at 0 percent commission, enabling service providers to retain 100 percent of their earnings, reinforcing our role as a long-term growth partner."

This long-standing focus on enabling business growth is reflected in the experiences of merchants across categories. For instance, Mr. Raushan from The Nira Group, Delhi, shared that an investment of ₹12,000 translated into ₹60,000 in sales within the first three months, with a steady flow of leads helping maintain consistent business activity. Such outcomes highlight the platform's ability to consistently support visibility and customer acquisition over time.

Building on this foundation, Justdial has recently unveiled JD Sixer Pack as part of its continued evolution into a full-stack digital growth platform for local businesses. This integrated suite of AI-powered capabilities is designed to convert more enquiries into customers, automate routine tasks and give merchants real-time control over performance and reputation. Complementing this is Universal Business Listing, which enables seamless management of Google Business Profiles directly from the Justdial dashboard, bringing visibility, engagement and optimisation into a single operating layer.

The JD Sixer Pack brings together six essential capabilities in one place to simplify day-to-day business management. Virtual Number Calling, or Parallel Calling, ensures businesses never miss a customer by allowing them to handle multiple calls at the same time. The Leads Dashboard consolidates all enquiries into a single view, making it easier to track and respond quickly, while built-in CRM features help merchants manage the entire customer journey with notes, reminders, quotations and follow-ups. Review Management enables businesses to monitor and respond to customer feedback efficiently with AI-driven suggestions, and the Business Dashboard provides clear insights into calls, leads, views and response performance over time. Additionally, Competition Trend offers visibility into how businesses compare within their category, helping them identify opportunities to improve and stay ahead.

For many businesses, this combination of visibility, lead management and tools to manage their operations has translated into sustained growth over time. This is evident in the journey of Feseco Fire Protection, Mumbai. As shared by Mr. Asif Shaikh, the company started with a ₹20,000 package on Justdial and has since scaled up to a ₹5,00,000 package, supported by consistent high-quality leads and strong customer retention. Such experiences reinforce the platform's role not just as a lead generator, but as a sustained growth enabler for businesses.

Justdial's philosophy remains simple: simplify business complexity so merchants can focus on growth, while the platform works in the background to drive measurable outcomes.

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https://www.justdial.com/Advertise

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