K J Somaiya Institute of Management Recognised by CSRI for Advancing India's Sports Education Ecosystem

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM), one of Mumbai's leading private B-schools, has been conferred the "Best Management Institute Supporting Sports Ecosystem & Development" award by the Confederation of Sports and Recreation Industry (CSRI). The recognition highlights KJSIM's sustained contribution to strengthening India's sports education ecosystem through structured academic programmes, industry engagement, and experiential learning.

CSRI is a national body that works closely with the Government of India and leading sports organisations, playing a significant role in fostering partnerships, influencing policy, and expanding the sports and recreation industry across the country. Instituted in its inaugural year, the award was adjudicated by an independent jury, with KJSIM recognised for its consistent and meaningful impact in sports management education and ecosystem development.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr Raman Ramachandran, Director and Dean, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, said, "Sports in India are evolving at a rapid pace, and this evolution calls for professionally trained leaders who understand both management principles and the unique dynamics of the sports ecosystem. At KJSIM, we combine rigorous academic learning with hands-on exposure, strong industry partnerships, and access to world-class sports infrastructure through our collaboration with Somaiya Sports Academy (SSA). This integrated learning environment enables students to engage with real, high-performance sports settings, build decision-making capabilities, and develop the discipline and teamwork required to contribute meaningfully to the growth and long-term sustainability of India's sports sector."

KJSIM's work in the sports education space is anchored in its MBA in Sports Management, a programme that integrates core management disciplines with specialised, industry-aligned training tailored to the sports industry. Designed to be immersive and practice-driven, the programme equips future professionals to respond effectively to the evolving demands of India's sports ecosystem while contributing to its long-term development.

Over the last five years, the MBA in Sports Management has evolved from a niche specialisation into a robust professional pathway aligned with the realities of India's fast-changing sports landscape. What distinguishes the programme is not only what students study, but how they are trained to think, decide, and act in complex, high-pressure sports environments.

The curriculum places increasing emphasis on Experiential learning through live projects, field immersions, and sustained industry interactions, Problem-solving and application, using case studies, simulations, and real-world sports scenarios and Decision-making, reflecting real sports contexts rather than idealised models. Beyond classroom learning, KJSIM embeds sports and individual well-being into its academic philosophy. The institute assigns 10% academic weightage to physical fitness, evaluated through mandatory sports credit courses for all first-year students. These audit courses form an integral part of the official curriculum and weekly timetable, reinforcing the importance of health, discipline, and teamwork alongside academic rigour.

The recognition from CSRI reinforces the growing importance of structured sports management education in India and affirms K J Somaiya Institute of Management's ongoing commitment to advancing the nation's sports sector. Through focused academic programmes, experiential pedagogy, and strong industry linkages, KJSIM continues to play a meaningful role in developing talent and supporting organisations across India's sports ecosystem.

About K J Somaiya Institute of Management

K J Somaiya Institute of Management (KJSIM), a premier B-school in Mumbai, is known for its industry-aligned MBA and PhD programs. KJSIM holds the coveted AACSB accreditation and has been recognized as a top 60 Business School across Asia by QS Global MBA Rankings. Located in the 50-acre campus of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, KJSIM fosters purpose-driven leadership through experiential learning and interdisciplinary collaboration. With a strong emphasis on specialized domains like Healthcare, Sports Management, Marketing Communications, Finance, Business Analytics, and Data Science, KJSIM prepares students for evolving business landscapes. Its focus on academic excellence, corporate partnerships, and research-driven education makes it a preferred choice for management aspirants.

